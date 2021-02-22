 TheWolverine - Michigan Wolverines Basketball Podcast: Tom Crawford With John Borton
Michigan Wolverines Basketball Podcast: Tom Crawford With John Borton

John Borton • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Lansing media personality Tom Crawford talks about a mammoth win over Ohio State and more, on the podcast.

Crawford and senior editor John Borton discuss Juwan Howard's team as it surges closer to a Big Ten championship. They break down the game, reasons why the Wolverines close out contests so well, and what's ahead in a daunting week's worth of games.

Senior guard Eli Brooks slashes to the bucket with a pair of Buckeyes closing in, during U-M's big win.
Senior guard Eli Brooks slashes to the bucket with a pair of Buckeyes closing in, during U-M's big win.
Here's what Crawford has to say…


