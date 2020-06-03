Michigan is in good shape, obviously, for Juwan's son, and he's the real deal, only getting better. He averaged over 15 points per game as a sophomore and will spend his senior season at IMG Academy in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Coach Ron Oliver, a former Wolverine himself in the late 1990s, is among those who believes U-M would be getting one of the best players in the country. Oliver has worked with the Detroit Pistons and on the collegiate level, so he’s seen some greats — he ranks Howard among the best of the best at this stage. "Jett is one of the most talented individuals I’ve ever been around. Absolutely,” he said. “And now it seems like he’s gotten taller. You’re talking about a 6-7, 6-8 kid who can do it all offensively. Name it, he can do it. “You talk about professional athletes, and a lot of people have asked because I spent some time working in the NBA … what makes a pro? The natural reaction is, it’s what God gave you. If God gave you 6-8, that’s what starts the conversation. You can have the same skills, but if you’re 5-11, you’ve got to be good. Like real, real good … special. If you have the same skills as a 6-8 guy, I’m taking the 6-8 guy. If I’m going to err, I’m going to err that way.”

We like U-M's chances here.



Guys my brother @JettHoward5 is a good basketball player! Like for real pic.twitter.com/YxyxavlNW1 — Jace Howard (@jaceh0ward) February 27, 2020

Rodgers holds offers from Ohio State, Marquette, Houston and Rhode Island in addition to Michigan. He averaged 12.9 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.1 steals, 1.6 blocks per game and was the Saginaw Valley South MVP after leading Grand Blanc to the overall SVL championship and an 18-3 record. Rodgers likes U-M, but it's early.

Loyer is the brother of Michigan State point guard Foster Loyer. He's continued to grow since we saw him at the Michigan camp last summer, now 6-4 and approaching 6-5. Our evaluation from the camp: Brother of MSU guard Foster Loyer, the 2022 standout made some incredibly tough shots in the one-on-one segment and was aggressive during games, getting to the rim but not always finishing. He's 6-2 and pretty skilled and bears watching in the future. He averaged 17.1 points per game as a freshman and has a nice jump shot. He scored a career-high 42 points in a win over Roseville earlier this year. “Foster was more of a point guard,” Clarkston head coach Tim Wasilk told MLive.com. “More of a floor general. But Fletcher’s more of a shooting guard and a little bit lengthier. He can shoot the crap out of the ball.”

From Rivals.com's Eric Bossi: The 6-foot-1 sophomore at Northridge (Calif.) Heritage Christian already ranks No. 17 in his class and holds scholarship offers from the likes of Arizona, Arizona State, Florida State, Georgetown, Kansas, Memphis, Michigan, Texas Tech, UCLA and Vanderbilt. With attention like that, it could be easy to get a big head so that's why Clark keeps a tight circle. "I feel like I bring the energy," said Clark. "I play with a lot of passion. I love playing basketball. Like, I love playing every game. Especially with the death of Kobe it shows you that it can go away any day unexpectedly so you have to play every game like it could be your last." Clark visited Kentucky Feb. 10 and Vanderbilt Feb. 24, picking up an offer on the latter trip. His brother, 2024 ZZ Clark, also picked up a Vandy offer as an eighth grader. Neither are in any hurry to decide. From his SI.com blog: The coaches can’t contact me directly until June 15, but my coach tells me about the schools that keep in touch and that’s Ohio State, Kentucky, Memphis, Arizona, Michigan, Gonzaga, Indiana and a bunch of other schools reach out regularly. I’m very excited to be able to talk to the coaches soon. It’s a blessing to have any colleges reach out and to be able to start building relationships on my own is something I’m looking forward to. At the next level I see myself as a point guard but can play both positions, depending on what is needed. I think I’m at my best with the ball in my hand creating for myself and others. People tend to focus on my scoring a lot, but my passing ability is up there with my scoring too. I’m hoping more people will notice that next season.



It's highly unlikely the nation's top prospect (regardless of class) will play college ball, but Michigan has offered. Juwan Howard and Bates' father are friends and go way back, and Howard has watched Bates closely. From Rivals: One of the most intense players that Rivals.com has ever seen, Bates models his game after another former Gatorade Player of the Year, Kobe Bryant, and it helps him to get an edge. "It's like something that has been built in me, I have a different type of mentality," Bates said. "I watched a lot of Kobe growing up and seeing how he carries himself, that's who I model my game after. Duke, DePaul, Kentucky, Michigan and Michigan State are among those who have had early involvement with Bates recruiting, but he's not focusing very much on a potential college destination. "I really don't pay attention to that," said Bates. "I think people that pay too much attention to it, they aren't as focused and are maybe doing something wrong so I don't pay much attention to it. I've been to Michigan State and Michigan. The visits were fun." Ultimately, there's a much bigger decision that will eventually need to be made. The NBA may start allowing high school players to enter the draft directly out of high school by the time Bates graduates in 2022. Even if that's not yet an option, there are other professional opportunities and many expect Bates to consider those options. "To be honest, I don’t even know yet," said Bates. "Only time will tell. I’m just going into my junior year so I still have plenty of time. If I have to go play a year in college, that’s what I’m going to do. If I can go straight to the league, then that’s what I’m going to do. Of course I want to play in the NBA. That’s been my dream."

Michigan will have to overcome several others to land Westry, who seems infatuated with Syracuse. He averaged 24.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, three assists and 2.1 steals per game for the Shamrocks (22-3). DePaul, Florida, Georgetown, Penn State, Virginia Commonwealth, Virginia Tech and Maryland round out his offer list with Syracuse and U-M. From Rivals.com's Corey Evans several weeks ago: "Could the Orange be on the cusp of another big-time addition to its sophomore class? "It is a possibility, but when I spoke with Westry ... he was not ready to end his recruitment. Rather, he is just beginning to enjoy the offers and interest that his talent level usually draws. Syracuse could be the ultimate landing spot for Westry, and he does like what the program has to offer, but he also doesn’t seem entirely prepared to commit."

This one is just getting started, and everyone in the country will be after him. He's from assistant coach Phil Martelli's neck of the woods, though. From Rivals: "He has a birth certificate that proves he’s only 16 years old, but he could easily pass for an NBA veteran. One of the most impressive post prospects to come along in terms of how he’s put together physically since Dwight Howard."