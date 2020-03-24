Michigan Basketball 2022 Target Jett Howard Has Elite Potential
Michigan Wolverines basketball coach Juwan Howard already has one of his sons in the fold in 6-8 three-star Jace. Most believe he’ll be adding another in a couple of years.
Sophomore Jett Howard is one of the top players in the 2022 class, having picked up offers from is dad at U-M and several others. It’s the rare kid who gets away from his father, meaning the Wolverines could be adding an elite player in a few years.
Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) University head coach Ron Oliver, a former Wolverine himself in the late 1990s, is among those who believes U-M would be getting one of the best players in the country. Oliver has worked with the Detroit Pistons and on the collegiate level, so he’s seen some greats — he ranks Howard among the best of the best at this stage.
"Jett is one of the most talented individuals I’ve ever been around. Absolutely,” he said. “And now it seems like he’s gotten taller. You’re talking about a 6-7, 6-8 kid who can do it all offensively. Name it, he can do it.
