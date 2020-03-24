Michigan Wolverines basketball coach Juwan Howard already has one of his sons in the fold in 6-8 three-star Jace. Most believe he’ll be adding another in a couple of years.

Sophomore Jett Howard is one of the top players in the 2022 class, having picked up offers from is dad at U-M and several others. It’s the rare kid who gets away from his father, meaning the Wolverines could be adding an elite player in a few years.

Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) University head coach Ron Oliver, a former Wolverine himself in the late 1990s, is among those who believes U-M would be getting one of the best players in the country. Oliver has worked with the Detroit Pistons and on the collegiate level, so he’s seen some greats — he ranks Howard among the best of the best at this stage.