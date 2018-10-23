Michigan's first 2020 offeree is also the Wolverines' first junior commitment. Toledo (Ohio) standout Zeb Jackson pledged to Michigan over Ohio State, Michigan State and others, announcing on instagram and twitter Tuesday night.

Jackson showed off his game in Ann Arbor this year during camp and was extremely impressive. He can shoot it, pass it and he has a great feel for the game. He's also coached on the AAU circuit by Quincy Simpson, father of Michigan junior Zavier Simpson.

Simpson has been around a lot of pros, he said, and he believes Jackson could be next. He’s also “like a brother” to Zavier, the man called ‘Coach Q.’ said, and the two share a special bond. He visited two weekends in a row in September, and some thought he could pledge the second weekend.

“He’s coming to enjoy what Michigan has to offer,” Coach Q. said at the time . “He’s nowhere near ready to commit yet, but he does have his final five, six or seven that he likes.”

Ohio State was one. He'd been there several times. Marquette, Butler, Purdue, Arizona State and Michigan State were the other finalists.

“He is very heady and smart,” Simpson said. “His parents have done a tremendous job with him.”

His high school coach, Rob Conover, told the Columbus Dispatch this summer that Jackson was a great all-around player. He’s a big guard who can see over people, will fit in Beilein's offense and in the ball screen with his high IQ and ability to see over defenders.

“The ball is in his hands a lot,” Conover said. “He can distribute. He averaged five assists per game this year on top of 19.5 points per game. He started to rebound more. He’s a big point guard. He’s starting to fill out. Muscle and all that is coming along, and he’s only a [rising junior].

“I think he’s going to grow a little bit more yet. He’s got great explosion. His skill level is off the charts. I think that’s what a lot of the college coaches are seeing is just his skill, his knowledge of the game.”

Jackson called the Michigan offer “a huge blessing,” noting Michigan was high on his list.

“They are definitely up there,” Jackson said.

Jackson was supposed to visit Arizona State October 26 and Michigan State November 9. The Wolverines offered Pennsylvanian and point guard Ethan Morton this weekend, and given that Beilein takes his offerees on a first come, first served basis, Jackson decided not to wait any longer to follow his heart.