With college basketball season just over a month away (Michigan tips things off on Nov. 6 against Norfolk State), publications are beginning to release their preseason top-25 rankings.

U-M is a regular member in all of the top-25s, but made an especially high appearance on SportingNews' list, checking in at No. 10, the highest ranking of any Big Ten team.



"The Wolverines aren’t getting a lot of love from other preseason rankings," the publication noted. "Certainly they are going to have to find some scoring depth with Moe Wagner no longer around to carry the offense through tough stretches.

"But not a lot of teams are as capable from positions 1-4 as U-M. [Junior point guard Zavier] Simpson became one of the best point guard defenders after taking over the team last season. [Sophomore guard Jordan] Poole and [sophomore forward Isaiah] Livers both have star quality; [redshirt junior guard Charles] Matthews already has proved he is a high-teens scorer.

"The one starting-lineup concern is how to fit [junior center Jon] Teske with a team otherwise based on quickness and movement, but is there someone you’d want on that job other than John Beilein."

SportingNews went on to mention that on-ball defense and offensive versatility are two of the team's biggest strengths, while a reliance on newcomers to provide depth is their weakness.

Maryland was the only other conference member to make their list, checking in at No. 21.