Michigan Basketball Checks In At No. 10 In SportingNews' Preseason Top 25
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
With college basketball season just over a month away (Michigan tips things off on Nov. 6 against Norfolk State), publications are beginning to release their preseason top-25 rankings.
SportingNews is Very High on U-M
U-M is a regular member in all of the top-25s, but made an especially high appearance on SportingNews' list, checking in at No. 10, the highest ranking of any Big Ten team.
"The Wolverines aren’t getting a lot of love from other preseason rankings," the publication noted. "Certainly they are going to have to find some scoring depth with Moe Wagner no longer around to carry the offense through tough stretches.
"But not a lot of teams are as capable from positions 1-4 as U-M. [Junior point guard Zavier] Simpson became one of the best point guard defenders after taking over the team last season. [Sophomore guard Jordan] Poole and [sophomore forward Isaiah] Livers both have star quality; [redshirt junior guard Charles] Matthews already has proved he is a high-teens scorer.
"The one starting-lineup concern is how to fit [junior center Jon] Teske with a team otherwise based on quickness and movement, but is there someone you’d want on that job other than John Beilein."
SportingNews went on to mention that on-ball defense and offensive versatility are two of the team's biggest strengths, while a reliance on newcomers to provide depth is their weakness.
Maryland was the only other conference member to make their list, checking in at No. 21.
Blue Ribbon not as Optimistic on the Wolverines' Chances
Blue Ribbon also gave its take on the country's preseason top-25, and didn't have as high of an opinion on Michigan. They tabbed the Wolverines at No. 23, behind conference members Michigan State (No. 10) and Purdue (No. 19) — no writeup was given as to why.
Kentucky, Kansas, Gonzaga, Duke and Tennessee — in that order — made up their top-5.
ESPN Tabs Michigan at No. 17
ESPN pegged Michigan at No. 17 in their edition, the second highest Big Ten team behind No. 9 Michigan State.
Here is what the outlet listed as a best case scenario for U-M in 2018-19:
"John Beilein's offseason extension made sense after he was courted by the Detroit Pistons following his run to the national title game," they wrote. "He lost Moritz Wagner, but Charles Matthews, a star during that run, is back to prove he's a legit NBA prospect.
"Plus, newcomer Ignas Brazdeikis looked good during the team's offseason trip to Spain. This team could have a highly ranked defense, win the Big Ten and make another deep tourney run."
And a worst case scenario:
"Wagner was a big man who could stretch the floor with his 3-point shooting. That's a huge loss that could force Michigan to fall out of the top three in the Big Ten."
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook