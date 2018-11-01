Ticker
basketball

Video: Beilein, Brooks, Teske Discuss Tomorrow's Exhibition Vs. Northwood

Austin Fox and Chris Balas
Writers
Michigan has made it to the Elite Eight or further in three of the last six years.

Michigan plays its lone exhibition game of the season tomorrow night at 7:00 against Northwood, and head coach John Beilein, sophomore guard Eli Brooks and junior center Jon Teske met with the media this afternoon to preview the contest.

Head coach John Beilein

Sophomore guard Eli Brooks


Junior center Jon Teske


