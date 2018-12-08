Videos: Beilein, Martin & Players On U-M's 89-78 Win Over South Carolina
Both Michigan head coach John Beilein and South Carolina head man Frank Martin, along with sophomore forward Isaiah Livers, sophomore guard Jordan Poole and junior forward Jon Teske, recapped U-M's 89-78 win over the Gamecocks this afternoon.
Head coach John Beilein
South Carolina coach Frank Martin
Sophomore forward Isaiah Livers and sophomore guard Jordan Poole
Junior forward Jon Teske
