Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolverine.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in Michigan apparel and gear!

Michigan is now 10-0, and faces Western Michigan next Saturday at 2:00.

Both Michigan head coach John Beilein and South Carolina head man Frank Martin, along with sophomore forward Isaiah Livers, sophomore guard Jordan Poole and junior forward Jon Teske, recapped U-M's 89-78 win over the Gamecocks this afternoon.

Head coach John Beilein

South Carolina coach Frank Martin

Sophomore forward Isaiah Livers and sophomore guard Jordan Poole

Junior forward Jon Teske