Videos: Beilein, Martin & Players On U-M's 89-78 Win Over South Carolina

Austin Fox and Chris Balas
Writers
Michigan is now 10-0, and faces Western Michigan next Saturday at 2:00.

Both Michigan head coach John Beilein and South Carolina head man Frank Martin, along with sophomore forward Isaiah Livers, sophomore guard Jordan Poole and junior forward Jon Teske, recapped U-M's 89-78 win over the Gamecocks this afternoon.

Head coach John Beilein


South Carolina coach Frank Martin


Sophomore forward Isaiah Livers and sophomore guard Jordan Poole


Junior forward Jon Teske

