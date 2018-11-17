Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

To those who need all wins to look pretty, Saturday’s 31-20 Michigan win over Indiana was about as pleasant as a colonoscopy in a cold doctor’s office.

It didn’t help that it was former Michigan offensive coordinator Mike DeBord, a guy many Michigan fans loved to hate, who was coordinating an Indiana offense that ran for 190 yards led by running back Stevie Scott’s 139.

IU quarterback Peyton Ramsey, too, was putting balls on the money against U-M’s man coverage with throws he hadn’t made all year, allowing the Hoosiers to stun Don Brown and his defense to the tune of 17 first half points and 249 yards at the half.

For the fourth year in a row, the Hoosiers played Hulk Hogan’s Thunderlips to Rocky Balboa. They didn’t get the memo that this was just supposed to be a friendly tune-up — an exhibition of sorts — before the main event next week in Columbus, a game with the a Big Ten title game appearance on the line.