Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-21 12:05:55 -0600') }} football Edit

Michigan Wolverines Football Audio-Chris Balas, Doug Skene On The Huge Show

Gbd7kksrkrzkaodykiyh
Chris Balas • TheWolverine.com
Senior Editor

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Chris Balas and former Michigan offensive lineman Doug Skene spend an hour each talking Michigan - Ohio State on The Huge Show.

M3wrkiytfg7iv0vt2yyq
Shea Patterson and Chase Winovich
Lon Horwedel


---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}