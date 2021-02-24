TheWolverine - Michigan Wolverines Football/Basketball Podcast: Karsch And Borton

Karsch and senior editor John Borton discuss the start of spring football practice with all the changes in personnel, both players and coaches. They also dive into the talk of Juwan Howard's team and its chances of locking down a Big Ten championship.

Michigan football sideline reporter Doug Karsch joins the podcast, talking football and basketball.

Here's what Karsch has to say…

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook