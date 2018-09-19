Sophomore Ben Mason is everything a head coach could possibly want in a fullback.

Jim Harbaugh has referred to him as the strongest player on the team before, and has also described him as a kid who a dad ‘would have been proud to have fathered.’

He scored his first touchdown of the year on Saturday against SMU, and carrying the ball is one of the many perks he likes about the position.

“I love playing fullback,” Mason exclaimed. “It’s very downhill and you can out in the flat a little bit and run some routes. It’s the epitome of football because you get to do a little bit of everything.”

There had been rumors in spring ball that Mason had been working as both a fullback and as a linebacker, but the sophomore has only appeared on the offensive side of the ball so far in 2018.

It was revealed last night that freshman Ben VanSumeren is in a similar situation.

“He’s playing fullback and linebacker,” Mason revealed. “He’s my guy at fullback — he’s a tough kid who works hard, so I like that a lot about him.”

Another player who is known for his hard working mindset is junior running back Tru Wilson.

The former walk-on has worked himself into the rotation, and received a career-high 11 carries on Saturday against the Mustangs.

Mason spoke about what makes Wilson so valuable, while also providing an update on the team’s top two rushers — senior Karan Higdon and junior Chris Evans.

“Those two have been practicing, so I think they’re good,” he revealed. “Tru Wilson is one of the toughest kids on the entire team. He brings his lunch pal every day — he has a walk-on mentality and I think everyone on the team needs to adapt to it.

“If you have a hunger and a desire to get better, the sky is the limit. There are no certified spots on this team, so you need to come in every day and show you can play.”

The team will need to be especially focused with Big Ten play beginning this weekend with Nebraska coming to town.

The Cornhuskers are 0-2 for the first time since 1957, but Mason insists that he pays no attention to what his conference foes do.

“I don’t have a clue what other teams are doing, because I don’t focus on any of them,” he noted. “It doesn’t matter what they do — it only matters what we do.”

When asked what he does after Michigan’s contests end, Mason said he enjoys watching the NFL.

“The Patriots are my team,” he laughed. “I’m a huge Tom Brady fan. I grew up in a town about four miles Foxborough, and we had season tickets and went every weekend.

“I even went to the Super Bowl where they lost to the Giants in 2007.

“I came to Michigan though because I fell in love with the atmosphere and everything around here. It’s such a great place, and I’m so lucky to receive an education and to play football here.”