Whenever sophomore fullback Ben Mason steps onto the field at the Big House, the roar of the crowd is never too far behind.

The fan-favorite bruiser has become a part of Michigan’s offense as a runner and a blocker, while also being one of the Wolverines best players on special teams. Mason said Monday that he doesn’t notice the love the crowd gives him.

Redshirt junior tight end Zach Gentry does hear when the crowd gets loud for Mason. Gentry loves playing with Mason.

“He’s different I was telling someone earlier, being on the field with him is like you’re playing football as a kid again,” Gentry said. “You’re not worried and you’re like I’m going to go hit. He kind of embodies the ultimate spirt of playing the game. I think everyone just appreciates his attitude toward playing the game.”

Mason’s tough attitude has made a staple of Michigan’s short yardage offense. Whenever he gets the ball, he’s not afraid to lay some nasty hits.

“It’s like the feeling of being on a team,” Mason said. “You have a bunch of people counting on you. You’re not going to let them down. That’s what I compare short yardage football to, just the feeling of being on a team.”

Where Mason’s talents are also well suited is special teams. Against Penn State, Mason won Michigan’s Special Teams Player of the Week for his performance.

One of Mason’s tackles blew up on social media.

“Yeah, so I think I was getting double-teamed," Mason said. "I got off one guy, was kind of driving another guy back downfield, and then I saw the fullback come. He tried to chip my outside shoulder, so I kind of just chipped him back and got off and made the tackle.”

Kickoffs are one of Mason’s favorite things.

“First two games as a freshman, I was on kickoff and kickoff return,” Mason said. “So I like to think of it as kind of like the base of everything," Mason said. "It’s where a lot of things started. But I really enjoy running down on kickoff. I love special teams.”

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh is happy with how Mason and the special teams are playing this season.

“I think our special teams has been doing well," Harbaugh said. "This past game, the two stars were Ben Mason and Tyler Cochran. Ben Mason on the wedge, he’s able to break the wedge, he’s able to stay alive on the wedge. He’s penetrating, puncturing the wedge, especially in this past game."

While Mason is great on special teams, he’s also one of Michigan’s best assets when a few yards are needed. It could be for a first down or a touchdown, Mason has the same mentality.

“My main goal is to get in the end zone, but if I’m going to run over someone, do it at full speed,” Mason said. “If I’m going to run around someone, I’m going to give him the best juke I got.”