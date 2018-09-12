The struggles of U-M's quarterbacks last year were a huge reason the team limped to a disappointing 8-5 season.

Injuries to Wilton Speight early in the campaign (Sept. 23) and then to Brandon Peters later on (Nov. 18) certainly hindered the position, but the two struggled mightily even when healthy (along with John O'Korn).

In all, the trio finished the season with just nine combined touchdown passes, to go along with 10 interceptions. The group also connected on only 53.5 percent of its passes, which ranked 11th in the Big Ten.

Junior quarterback Shea Patterson's arrival at U-M has strengthened the play at the position mightily so far in 2018.

He — along with redshirt freshman Dylan McCaffrey — have posted stellar numbers through the season's first two games against Notre Dame and Western Michigan, respectively, and are ahead of where the Wolverine signal callers were in 2017 at this juncture.