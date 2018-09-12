By The Numbers: Comparing This Season's U-M QB Stats So Far To Last Year's
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
The struggles of U-M's quarterbacks last year were a huge reason the team limped to a disappointing 8-5 season.
Injuries to Wilton Speight early in the campaign (Sept. 23) and then to Brandon Peters later on (Nov. 18) certainly hindered the position, but the two struggled mightily even when healthy (along with John O'Korn).
In all, the trio finished the season with just nine combined touchdown passes, to go along with 10 interceptions. The group also connected on only 53.5 percent of its passes, which ranked 11th in the Big Ten.
Junior quarterback Shea Patterson's arrival at U-M has strengthened the play at the position mightily so far in 2018.
He — along with redshirt freshman Dylan McCaffrey — have posted stellar numbers through the season's first two games against Notre Dame and Western Michigan, respectively, and are ahead of where the Wolverine signal callers were in 2017 at this juncture.
|Statistic
|2017
|2018
|
Completion percentage
|
53
|
68.5
|
Interceptions
|
2
|
1
|
Passing yards per game
|
219.5
|
196
|
Touchdowns
|
3
|
4
|
Sacks taken
|
6
|
5
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news