Prior to 2006, though, the Maize and Blue won the Big Ten each of the six times they began at least 8-1 from 1986-2004.

While that is obviously an encouraging statistic, the following is not — U-M's last two 9-0 starts (2016 and 2006) have not ended with a league crown, and culminated with records of 10-3 and 11-2, respectively.

Of the Wolverines' last 10 8-1 starts (or better) to a season, seven of them have ended with a conference title.

At 8-1 and 6-0 in conference play, Michigan controls its own destiny for not only a Big Ten championship, but likely a berth in the College Football Playoff as well.

The introduction of the Big Ten Championship game in 2011 has obviously made it more difficult for teams to take home the conference crown, with shared titles no longer in existence.

Regardless, the Maize and Blue have seldom been in position to win it since the game's inception seven years ago.

A victory over Ohio State in 2016 would have at least put the Maize and Blue into the Big Ten Championship, while U-M would have won the crown outright with a triumph over the Buckeyes in 2006.

In 2004 (the program's last title), Michigan went 7-1 in league play and shared the crown with Iowa.

After an outstanding 9-1 start to the year, though, U-M dropped its final two contests to Ohio State and Texas, respectively.

The Maize and Blue began 9-0 in 1997, and went on to win their final three affairs to grab not only the Big Ten, but also the National Championship.

The 1992 campaign saw U-M in a peculiar situation — it opened the year by tying with No. 3 Notre Dame, before ripping off wins in its next eight affairs.

Ties in two of the season's final three outings left the squad's record at 9-0-3, which was enough to win the league outright (every other member had at least two Big Ten losses).

Michigan's only defeats in 1991 came in non-conference play at the hands of No. 1 Florida State on Sept. 28 and to No. 2 Washington in the Rose Bowl, which obviously allowed the program to take home the outright conference championship with an unblemished league record.

A perfect Big Ten mark in 1989 (only setbacks were to No. 1 Notre Dame and No. 12 USC in the Rose Bowl) also let the Wolverines take home sole possession of the league, while the '86 club started 11-1 en route to a shared title, before dropping a Rose Bowl matchup to No. 7 Arizona State.

The 1979 journey is one of the three exceptions on the list above where U-M began 8-1 and did not win the Big Ten — following its excellent start, the Maize and Blue dropped their final three clashes to finish a disappointing third in the conference.

Finally, 1978 saw Michigan jump out to a 10-1 record (only loss to MSU) and share the Big Ten championship with the Spartans, before falling to No. 3 USC in the Rose Bowl.

If the 2018 Wolverines come out victorious in their final three regular-season tilts, they will find themselves in the Big Ten Championship.

Their quest to do so continues on Saturday at Rutgers.