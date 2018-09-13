Four-star running back commit Zach Charbonnet is up to 606 yards and eight touchdowns on just 65 totes, averaging more than 150 rushing yards per game and 9.3 yards per attempt Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

High school football is just about in full swing and almost every Michigan commit hit the field last week. Here's a look at how the future Wolverines did on the gridiron:

Quarterback

Last Game: McNamara went 14-of-22 passing (63.6 percent) for 290 yards and four touchdowns for a 146.8 passer rating in a 49-19 win over Spanish Spring … He also rushed for a touchdown. Season Totals: McNamara is now 42-of-76 passing (55.3 percent) for 690 yards and seven touchdowns against four interceptions for a passer rating of 94.7 … He also has rushed 22 times for a net loss of one with two ground touchdowns.

Team Record: 3-0. Damonte Ranch is ranked No. 3 in Nevada and No. 188 nationally by MaxPreps.com.

Running Back

Last Game: Charbonnet and Oaks Christian rolled to a 56-14 win over Alemany, thanks to his 142 rushing yards and a touchdown on just seven carries (20.3-yard average). One his his runs (below) went viral. Season Totals: Charbonnet is up to 606 yards and eight touchdowns on just 65 totes, averaging more than 150 rushing yards per game and 9.3 yards per attempt. He also has 13 tackles, one interception (which he returned 31 yards), two passes defended and a forced fumble.

Team Record: 4-0. Oaks Christian is the No. 19 team in the country according to MaxPreps.com and No. 24 nationally per USA Today.

Last Game: Gray took on his usual heavy workload and rushed 37 times for 284 yards (7.7-yard average) and three touchdowns, while also snaring a six-yard reception in a 26-23 overtime win over Whitehaven. Notes: Lausanne now has the longest win streak in history by a Shelby County school at 30 in a row, breaking Memphis University School’s 28-game stretch.

Season Totals: Gray has carried the ball 71 times for 809 yards (11.4 yards per carry) and nine scores. He has also brought in a pair of passes for 15 yards. Team Record: 3-0. Lausanne Collegiate School is the No. 8 team in Tennessee and No. 328 nationally according to MaxPreps.com.



There goes Eric Gray again pic.twitter.com/KsrUL81v4f — Russell Johnson (@RivalsJohnson) September 8, 2018

After playing just 2 games, @LausanneFB leads the NATION in $ raised for MaxPreps' Touchdowns Against Cancer Campaign (benefits St. Jude). They've now raised over $15,000!



Find out why Eric Gray & Isaac Weiss decided to dedicate their senior seasons to the cause: pic.twitter.com/9A20pIMNd2 — Jessica Benson (@Local24Jessica) September 6, 2018

.@ericdgray1 had the game-winning touchdown over Whitehaven for the second year in a row.



He also had A LOT of 👀popping runs in the @LausanneLynx 30th straight win.



The Michigan commit had 3 TDs, 171 Yds in the win (26-23 in OT): pic.twitter.com/2VuN679bJ2 — Clayton Collier (@Local24Clayton) September 8, 2018

Last Game: Jackson scored on a 30-yard pass completion and was active on defense (see tweet below) in a 20-7 win over San Leandro, but no other stats were available. Season Totals: Statistics on MaxPreps.com have only been updated through the first two games, but Jackson posted 10 carries for 70 yards and a touchdown and 10 more receptions for 151 yards and two scores in that time. He also had a 65-yard punt return touchdown and 100 interception return yards and two more scores on two picks for a team-high 386 yards and six scores through two tilts.

Team Record: 3-1. Freedom is the No. 100 school in California and No. 21 in Northern California per MaxPreps.

HALF: @Freedom_Athltcs 20, @SLHSPiratePride 7.#Freedom senior DB Roanhorse picks off a pass and takes it more than 60 yards for game-winning #PickSix with 2:11 to go. Four-star athlete Giles Jackson had 11 tackles by my count and finished off the game with a 40-yard TD catch. pic.twitter.com/wVnRqcPnJi — Shotgun Spratling (@ShotgunSpr) September 8, 2018

HALF: @Freedom_Athltcs 7, @SLHSPiratePride 0.



The only points came on Brett Bausola's fumble recovery in the end zone. Four-star athlete Giles Jackson hasn't had chance to do much on offense (2 catches, around 25 yds), but does have 6 tackles on D, including this uplifter. pic.twitter.com/kuEJTA9OlK — Shotgun Spratling (@ShotgunSpr) September 8, 2018

Last Game: Branham posted their first win of the season with a 28-21 victory over Granville, but the only stats available were that Branham rushed for two touchdowns, including the game-winner. Notes: Northland has now lost two games this year by a total of four points. Season Totals: Not available — through one game, Branham was 3-of-4 passing (75 percent) for 60 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He also had 95 yards rushing and a touchdown. Team Record: 1-2

Last Game: Kent and St. Edward posted its first win, a 35-3 triumph over Cathedral Prep, but no statistics were available. Season Totals: Through two games, Kent had 12 catches for 211 yards (17.6 yards per catch) and three touchdowns, plus a kickoff return touchdown. Team Record: 1-2. Despite the record St. Edward — after two close losses to open the season — is ranked No. 11 in the state and No. 136 nationally by MaxPreps, and No. 4 in Cleveland by Cleveland.com.

Last Game: All and his squad posted a 40-6 victory over Hamilton, but no statistics were available. Season Totals: All had zero catches in his first game but was crucial as a blocker in a running game that rushed for seven touchdowns. He had one catch for 14 yards in game two.

Team Record: 2-1. Fairfield is considered the No. 23 team in the state of Ohio by MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: The new pledge and his team played in a 0-0 tie with Bandera. After two lightning delays, the game was canceled. Season Totals: Not available. Team Record: 0-1-1.

Offensive Line

Last Game: Paw Paw fell to undefeated Edwardsburg, 41-0. No stats were available from the game. Season Totals: In Paw Paw's second win, Barnhart caught two passes for 43 yards and a touchdown, plus he hauled in a two-point conversion. On defense, he recovered a fumble, which he returned 55 yards before being tackled short of the end zone. Team Record: 2-1.

Last Game: Moeller fell to the state No. 3 team per MaxPreps, Scott County, 10-7. Team Record: 2-1. Moeller is considered the No. 26 team in the state of Ohio by MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: Grayson posted a 38-31 win over Marietta, a top-15 team in the state per MaxPreps. Jones helped his squad rush for 305 yards and three touchdowns and total 389 with no sacks in the contest. Team Record: 2-1. Grayson is now the No. 3 team in the state and 22 squad in the country according to MaxPreps.com after the win. USA Today also lists them at No. 22.

Last Game: Hoban continues to roll after defeating Wayne, 47-28. Both schools are currently ranked among the top 15 in the state by MaxPreps. Team Record: 3-0. Hoban is the No. 1 team in the state of Ohio and the No. 18 team in the country according to MaxPreps.com. USA Today lists them No. 21 nationally.

Last Game: New Canaan opened the season with a 28-0 loss to St. Joseph, Connecticut's No. 1 team, but New Canaan's defensive stats were not available. Team Record: 0-1, but New Canaan is still ranked No. 6 in the state by MaxPreps.



Defensive Line

Last Game: Greater Atlanta Christian fell 13-7 to Prestonwood Christian, a perennial powerhouse and defending state championship team from Plano, Texas. Hinton was credited with five tackles, but sacks and tackles for loss were not specified. Season Totals: Through three games, Hinton has tallied 15 stops (10 solo) with two sacks. Team Record: 1-2. MaxPreps lists Greater Atlanta Christian as the No. 28 team in the state and No. 383 nationally. The team has dropped two in a row — but by just seven combined points.

Last Game: Morris and his team beat Holt Trinity Episcopal, 35-14, but the victorious team's stats were not available. Team Record: 2-0. MaxPreps lists the team No. 101 in Florida.



Last Game: Northmont defeated Tippecanoe, 35-14, but has not returned from an ankle injury. Season Totals: In one game (and three plays) Newburg has recorded just two tackles.

Team Record: 3-0. Northmont is considered the No. 13 team in the state of Ohio and No. 195 nationally by MaxPreps.com.

Ojabo and Blair Academy open their season Sept. 15.

Last Game: Smith and East Kentwood notched a 56-20 victory over Caledonia, but defensive statistics were not available. Season Totals: Through two games, Smith had 11 tackles, a sack and several quarterback pressures.

Team Record: 2-2. East Kentwood is considered the No. 22 team in the state of Michigan by MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: Warren and West Aurora moved to 3-0 with its second straight shutout in a 54-0 win over Streamwood … The defensive tackle had three solo stops, but the box score did not designate sacks or tackles for loss. Notes: Streamwood gained just three first downs in the contest against the defense led by Warren … On the year, West Aurora has outscored its foes by a combined score of 163-6. Season Totals: MaxPreps shows only stats from two games (season opener is missing), in which Warren has totaled five solo tackles with 0.5 sacks. Team Record: 3-0, but West Aurora is still listed as only the No.59 team in the state by MaxPreps.

Last Game: Woods had two solo stops and a handful of assisted tackles on defense and hauled in a 65-yard reception in a 52-14 win over Dearborn in which Belleville's backups played extensively. Season Totals: Woods has recorded at least 16 tackles, two tackles for loss and one pass breakup through three games on defense. He also has two catches for 80 yards and a score.

Team Record: 3-0. Belleville is considered the No. 11 team in the state of Michigan by MaxPreps.com.

Linebacker

Last Game: Thomas and St. Thomas More logged a 47-0 victory over Nordrhein-Westfalen, a school from Germany, but no stats were available. Team Record: 1-0. MaxPreps lists St. Thomas More as the No. 23 program in the state.



Cornerback

Last Game: Seldon did not see much action in his team's big 52-14 win over Dearborn, but he did total two tackles with a pass breakup. Season Totals: Seldon has recorded seven tackles, three interceptions and four pass breakups through three games. Team Record: 3-0. Belleville is considered the No. 11 team in the state of Michigan by MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: Turner and IMG posted its second shutout of the season with a 35-0 win over Liberty (Nev.) High, which had just 45 yards passing. Turner was not listed as having any statistics. Season Totals: Turner has recorded four tackles, including one for loss, two pass breakups and an interception returned for a touchdown through the first two games.

Team Record: 3-0. IMG Academy is considered the No. 1 team in the country by MaxPreps.com and USA Today. They'll have a top-10 test this week when USA Today's No. 6 squad, St. John's from Washington D.C. and fellow U-M commit Quinten Johnson, hosts IMG.

Last Game: St. John's College High notched a 37-34 win over Miami Central in five overtimes, but St. John's did not post statistics. Central, who is still ranked No. 10 nationally by USA Today after the loss, was limited to 125 yards passing on a 10-of-31 passing performance. Team Record: 2-1. St. John's College High is considered the No. 1 team in Maryland and is now the No. 5 team in the country by MaxPreps.com. USA Today lists them No. 6.



Last Game: Despite a huge game from Velazquez that included 26 rushes for 142 yards (5.5-yard average) and three receptions for 26 yards (8.6-yard average) offensively and nine stops, including eight solo tackles and 4.5 takedowns behind the line of scrimmage with a forced fumble, St. Francis DeSales fell in a 19-18 decision to Cardinal Mooney. Season Totals: Through the first threes games, Velazquez has notched 25 tackles, including seven for loss, and forced four fumbles. He's also carried the ball 46 times for 293 yards (6.4 yards per carry) and two scores, and has 10 receptions for 69 yards. Team Record: 2-1. St. Francis DeSales is considered the No. 98 team in the state of Ohio by MaxPreps.com.

Athlete

Last Game: Martin County won its first game of the year with a 25-0 victory over Fort Pierce Central, but no numbers were available. He did have two scoring throws, including 40-yard touchdown pass (below). Season Totals: Johnson is 14-of-33 passing for 271 yards and three touchdowns. He has also rushed 26 times for 115 yards and a score with five receptions for 102 yards and an additional touchdown. Team Record: 1-2.

.@MartinCoSports QB George Johnson's 40-yard TD pass to Sir John Reynolds against Fort Pierce Central is a finalist for @TCPalm's Highlight of the Week. Vote here https://t.co/L75xS1ZSwO#TCPrepZone @john7_g https://t.co/fOoVf9byiq — Jon Santucci (@JonSantucci) September 10, 2018

It’s easy to see why @MartinCoSports George Johnson got scooped up by @UMichFootball - He throws, runs, receives, and just had a pretty decent punt return. #TCPrepZone — Scott Cooper (@RealScottCooper) September 7, 2018