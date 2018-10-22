Here is where Michigan ranks in all of the nation's most important statistical categories following its 21-7 defeat of MSU.

• Michigan's total defense had ranked second nationally (behind Miami) entering the game, but took over college football's top spot in a big way. They are now yielding 220 yards per game, which is 17 fewer than Miami's next best mark of 237.

• After surrendering 15 rushing yards to MSU, the Wolverines' rush defense statistics also made a big jump up the national rankings. They skyrocketed from 15th (108.8) all the way up to seventh (97.1). Iowa's 79.5 mark is still the best in the Big Ten though.

• None of Michigan's statistical categories made a bigger leap than its third down defense. The Maize and Blue had ranked 27th nationally (32.2%) entering the contest, but after an 0-for-12 showing from the Spartans, leapt all the way to 11th (28.7%).