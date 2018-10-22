Ticker
Michigan Reclaims Nation's Top Statistical Defense After Domination Of MSU

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer
Michigan recorded four sacks on Saturday.
Here is where Michigan ranks in all of the nation's most important statistical categories following its 21-7 defeat of MSU.

Offensive Statistics

Points per game: 29th (36)

Rushing yards per game: 32nd (212.7)

Passing yards per game: 94th (207.6)

Offensive yards per game: 56th (420.4)

First downs per game: 81st (20.6)

Turnovers lost: 13th (7)

Third down conversion percentage: 16th (47.7%)

Red zone touchdown percentage: 74th (60.6%)

Tackles for loss allowed per game: 41st (5.3)

Sacks allowed per game: 42nd (1.6)

Defensive Statistics

Points allowed per game: 6th (14.4)

Yards allowed per game: 1st (220)

Rushing yards allowed per game: 7th (97.1)

Passing yards allowed per game: 1st (122.9)

First downs allowed per game: 6th (15)

Turnovers gained: 85th (9)

Sacks per game: 18th (3)

Tackles for loss per game: 24th (7.6)

Opponent third down conversion percentage: 11th (28.7%)

Special Teams Statistics

Average yards per punt return: 57th (9.2)

Average yards per kick return: 70th (20.5)

Average yards per punt: 3rd (49.5)

Field goal percentage: 61st (73.3%)

Miscellaenous

Penalties per game: 106th (7.8)

Turnover margin: 43rd (+2)

Takeaways

• Michigan's total defense had ranked second nationally (behind Miami) entering the game, but took over college football's top spot in a big way. They are now yielding 220 yards per game, which is 17 fewer than Miami's next best mark of 237.

• After surrendering 15 rushing yards to MSU, the Wolverines' rush defense statistics also made a big jump up the national rankings. They skyrocketed from 15th (108.8) all the way up to seventh (97.1). Iowa's 79.5 mark is still the best in the Big Ten though.

• None of Michigan's statistical categories made a bigger leap than its third down defense. The Maize and Blue had ranked 27th nationally (32.2%) entering the contest, but after an 0-for-12 showing from the Spartans, leapt all the way to 11th (28.7%).

---

