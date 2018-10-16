Sophomore wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones grew up in the heart of the Michigan vs. Michigan State rivalry.

Playing his school football for Cass Technical High School in Detroit, he always wanted to play in the interstate rivalry.

However, the Wolverines haven’t had too much success in the rivalry in recent years, going 2-8 in the last 10 meetings between the two teams. He grew up watching the rivalry on TV and always wanted to be a part of the battles.

When asked about the matchup with the Spartans, Peoples-Jones downplayed how important the game would be.

"We're driven simply by getting another chance each week, no matter who it is," Peoples-Jones said. "Obviously, this is a rivalry game. Obviously we lost last year. And obviously, we want to win this year. I think that's all the motivation we need.”

In Peoples-Jones first meeting against the Spartans, Michigan State won 14-10 at the Big House. They want to avoid the fate of last year’s team.

“The vibe after we lost to them wasn't a good one," Peoples-Jones recalled. "That’s all the motivation we need. I wouldn’t say it changed the vibe of the season, but we don’t want to go through that again.”

Since Michigan’s loss to Notre Dame in Week 1, the Wolverines have been playing with a lot of confidence and passion. After the victory over Wisconsin, fifth-year senior defensive end Chase Winovich said that the team was going on a revenge tour.

Michigan State is just another opportunity to continue that tour as the Spartans have haunted Michigan in recent seasons.

This time, however, the team is playing together at a high level.

“I just think we’re coming together as a team, as a brotherhood,” Peoples-Jones said. "Last year, we were young. We’re still young this year, but we’re older and we’re learning that we need that brotherhood to go in and fight as a team.”

As a brotherhood, this version of the Michigan team is ready and prepared to take on the Spartans. While they saw beating Wisconsin as a statement victory, this rivalry game offers another chance for a statement.

Peoples-Jones said he knows it’s always bad to lose to a rival and that they never want to lose to Michigan State.

“The energy will be up,” Peoples-Jones said. “t’s a big week, big rivalry game. One that we definitely need. So, we have all the motivation we need.”