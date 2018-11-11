Former Michigan defensive lineman Ryan Van Bergen — along with ESPN's Joey Galloway and Jesse Palmer — each shared their opinion today of Michigan's 42-7 blowout of Rutgers.

Rutgers' 80-yard touchdown: “They schemed Michigan and put [fifth-year senior defensive end] Chase [Winovich] in a pickle with that wide receiver coming in motion. It looked like he got caught peaking and tried to make a play on the end around.

"Michigan's safeties took bad angles, and Rutgers capitalized off the combination of those little mistakes.

"The running back [freshman Isaih Pacheco] had some special speed to take it to the house. He did everything he could on that play, and I think the defense woke up after that.

"It’s a good reminder the other team has 11 guys who earned scholarships too.”

Patterson's performance: “He has continued to improve and has remained consistent, and it’s something fans should be appreciative of. For him to do what he’s done in his first year here has been amazing.

"Patterson slides, moves and steps up well in the pocket, and is never in a panic — he extends plays as long as they can be extended and is always in control. I don’t know what else you could possibly want in a quarterback.

"We could see him on Heisman lists next year.”

The development of the passing game: “The passing attack has gotten so diverse and dynamic. Michigan had 18 receptions by five or six different guys, and if you’re scheming to take one guy away, it won’t yield many results.

"Patterson's chemistry with the receiving group and tight ends has gotten so much better. I’m excited to see how much more it can develop, because the unit has a chance to be the best skill position group of 2019 next year.”

Observations of Ohio State: "The player of their game against MSU was the punter, so that should tell you enough about what they're putting forward right now. I don’t have anything nice to say about them.

"If [redshirt sophomore quarterback Dwayne] Haskins can’t catch the ball in rhythm and hit a receiver who’s running a clean route, their offense is garbage.

"They haven’t established a run game, even though they have two of the best running backs in college football [in sophomore J.K. Dobbins and redshirt junior Mike Weber].

"I wouldn’t be surprised to see a two-quarterback package [with Haskins and redshirt freshman Tate Martell] to spark the running game, and for them to have the big reveal at home against Michigan. I’m sure Don Brown and Harbaugh are aware of it, but I don’t see them being able to move the ball offensively against Michigan’s defense."