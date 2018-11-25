The Wolverines fell to No. 8 in The AP Poll. Notre Dame stayed at No. 3 after defeating USC 24-17, Ohio State jumped up four spots to No. 6, Penn State rose one spot to No. 14 after defeating Maryland 38-3 and Northwestern stayed at No. 21 after defeating Illinois 24-16.

In the Amway Coaches Poll, Michigan fell to No. 8. Notre Dame stayed at No. 3, Ohio State rose four spots to No. 6, Penn State jumped two spots to No. 12 and Northwestern stayed at No. 21.

In the S&P+ rankings, Michigan fell just one spot to No. 5 after the loss to Ohio State. Notre Dame stayed at No. 6, Ohio State stayed at No. 8, Penn State jumped up three spots to No. 11 and Wisconsin fell five spots to 24.



Even though the Wolverines lost, they stayed at No. 4 in ESPN’s FPI rankings. In the Sagarin Rankings, Michigan slotted in at No. 5 and stayed at No. 4 in CBS’s power rankings.