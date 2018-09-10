Giles Jackson Talks Future Position, Jim Harbaugh, Recruiting Cali Studs
Oakley (Calif.) Freedom three-star all-purpose back Giles Jackson had Michigan in his top group for a while but seemed to be leaning towards staying out west. He originally planned to commit on August 24 but postponed his plans because Michigan was giving him a lot to think about. The 5-9, 183-pounder broke down why he waited and why he ultimately chose the Wolverines.
