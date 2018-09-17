“But improved … yes. By any standard in the way you can measure improved, they’re improving.”

“We’ve been good; been productive,” he said. “We still have some timing issues there, … but we’re successful when we’re on the right guy. That’s encouraging, but not where we want it to be yet. We’re chasing perfection.

U-M struggled early with SMU, carrying 30 times for 88 yards before finally kicking into gear. A lot of it was missed assignments, Harbaugh noted.

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh met the media Monday and offered his opinion on a number of subjects … the running game, for one.

Redshirt junior tight end Zach Gentry among them. Gentry caught four passes for 90 yards in the win and is rounding into form. He did have some missed assignments and a false start, too.



“He’s really blocking well, really becoming a complete player … not on the false start,” Harbaugh said. “He needs to be better that that, and there were a couple other ones in the gray area, as well.

“But physically, he’s really excelling. The only times you can say there was an exception to that was where he blocked the wrong assignment. But he’s very close to being a complete player.”

Senior running back Karan Higdon missed last week’s game with an injury (“he didn’t feel like he could,” Harbaugh said when asked if Higdon could have played), and he and junior Chris Evans (hamstring) are “day to day,” he added. Higdon averages 6.7 yards per carry and Evans 5.7, so they’d be tough to replace.

Junior and former walk-on Tru Wilson is averaging 6.3 yards per carry and would be No. 1 if neither could play. Sophomore O’maury Samuels is next in line.

“Tru really played well in this game,” Harbaugh said. “He protected well, had one holding penalty. He caught the ball out of the backfield well, ran good. He continues to grow and grow as a player.

Frosh Christian Turner, who is playing in a cast on his wrist, will be working in there as well.

“Christian really opened a lot of eyes from the very first practice,” Harbaugh said. “He’s doing really well. I’m excited to see him play. He’s right there now in the mix.”

NOTES

• Freshman Hassan Haskins was brought in as a running back, but he’s also working out at linebacker.

“He’s done both. It’s still yet to be determined what his best position is,” Harbaugh said. “He was very good on defense in high school, very good offense, playing special teams. His best position could be defense; it could be offense, but right now he’s higher on depth chart on offense, more offensive ready.”

• Harbaugh said he was still in the process of asking for clarification on junior linebacker Khaleke Hudson’s targeting call last week that will sideline him for the first half of the Nebraska game.

“I'm still not with that one … we’d all like an explanation,” he said. “Compare it to other plays in the game, hitting a ball carrier with the crown of the helmet … that’s happened a lot, the ball carrier leading with the crown. I didn’t think he led with the crown. He led with his shoulder.”

• Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez missed last week’s game with Troy, a Cornhuskers loss. Andrew Bunch, more a pocket passer, got the nod but struggled in the loss.

“I think you have to prepare for both,” Harbaugh said. “I see a really good, physical team … a lot of team speed, a lot of athleticism.

“Right now we’re going through all their schemes and they have a lot already put in. We watch what they did at UCF as well, expect that to be indoctrinated into Nebraska’s schemes, as well. There’s a lot to be working on right now.”