Michigan redshirt sophomore defensive lineman Michael Dwumfour had to be carted off the field during Saturday’s game with Maryland, and it looked really bad. Head coach Jim Harbaugh provided some good news during his Monday press conference.

“We think … [it was] better than it looked,” Harbaugh said.



TV analysts and others speculated on torn ACLs and Achilles heels, etc., but it appears Dwumfour could be back sooner than later.

Harbaugh did not have an update on junior defensive end Rashan Gary, saying there were “still evaluating” what he said Saturday was an AC joint (shoulder) injury. Harbaugh said it was his decision not to play Gary against Maryland, and suggested he’d be back for Wisconsin.

A specialist evaluated redshirt freshman receiver Tarik Black recently and Black is “continuing to progress nicely,” Harbaugh said. Freshman offensive tackle Jalen Mayfield is also “working through something.”

Though Harbaugh didn’t comment, junior defensive tackle Carlo Kemp seemed fine in the postgame locker room after limping off Saturday, as well. He’s expected to play Saturday against the Badgers.

Junior running back Chris Evans and sophomore defensives tackle Aubrey Solomon are getting closer, and Evans practiced some last week.

“We’ll see. I don’t have my medical degree,” Harbaugh quipped. “He did some. We’ll see how it looks this week. We’re hopeful for the best.”

Shea Patterson Is Meeting All Expectations

Michigan junior Shea Patterson had his best game in a Michigan uniform Saturday, completing 19 of 27 passes for 282 yards with three touchdowns. He’s now completing 69 percent of his passes and has thrown for 1,187 yards in three games with 10 touchdown passes and three interceptions.

“He protects the football really well,” Harbaugh said. “Shea does a really good job with his decision making, accuracy, his timing. He protects the ball in the pocket, escapes the pocket, has a knack of making the right escape move from the pocket in terms of scrambling. He’s smart when he’s out of the pocket with his decision making, really good with the ball handling. He’s done an excellent job in that area.”

Harbaugh was informed that hasn’t been good enough for some ‘fans on twitter,’ which made him chuckle.

“It’s interesting. Shea is playing really well,” he said. “I think everybody can see that.

“Let me put it to you this way — my seven-year-old daughter, Katie, plays no sports, doesn't want to play sports. She doesn't want to be involved in sports. She’s doing Girl Scouts. Even Katie says the quarterback is playing very well.

“I’ll go with Katie.”

Many have compared Patterson to Harbaugh in his playing days with the way both were able to escape pressure and keep plays alive, make big plays when things break down.

“I think there’s a feel there,” Harbaugh said. “To make a basketball analogy, it’s probably like a point guard being able to see the floor. Being able to understand the spacing with the players, how close they are to you. Where you can go to avoid defenders whether you’re running with the ball or throwing it to where they’re not, finding the one on one matchups as opposed to double coverage situations.”

Patterson has done all that and more in leading U-M to a 5-1 start as the team’s first half offensive MVP.

NOTES

• Harbaugh was asked once again about who calls the plays.

“Collaborative process. Pep is calling the majority of them,” he said.

He wouldn’t elaborate.

• Harbaugh’s son Jay is a dad, making Harbaugh a grandfather.

“It’s great. Really good,” Harbaugh said. “I was kind of just humming along … but when it happens, you’re right there as a grandfather, looking at your grandson. It does not get much better than that, I can tell you that.”