TheWolverine - Michigan Wolverines Football-Hoops Podcast: Brian Boesch With John Borton

Michigan Radio's basketball play-by-plan man Brian Boesch is back to talk football, basketball, and what's to come. Boesch joins senior editor John Borton to share some keen insights into what he expects in the days to come regarding Michigan's two most high-profile sports, including when he figures they might begin again.

Jim Harbaugh continues as one of the strongest advocates for still playing football this year.

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!