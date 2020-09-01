TheWolverine - Michigan Wolverines Football-Hoops Podcast: Brian Boesch With John Borton

Michigan Wolverines Football-Hoops Podcast: Brian Boesch With John Borton
Michigan Radio's basketball play-by-plan man Brian Boesch is back to talk football, basketball, and what's to come.
Boesch joins senior editor John Borton to share some keen insights into what he expects in the days to come regarding Michigan's two most high-profile sports, including when he figures they might begin again.
Here's what Boesch had to say…
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook