Before the Ohio State, junior quarterback Shea Patterson talked about how he was excited to play against the Buckeyes.

Things didn’t go his way against Ohio State and Michigan fell 62-39 in the final game of the regular season. His numbers from Saturday weren’t good, but going deep into the numbers shows a mixed verdict about how well he played.

Here’s a look inside Patterson’s numbers against the Buckeyes:

This was not Patterson’s worst game of the season per PFF. His games against Notre Dame, Nebraska, Wisconsin and Michigan State had worse PFF grades than did his performance against Ohio State did. Against the Buckeyes, he had his fifth-lowest NFL passer rating of the season and the third-lowest completion percentage of the season.