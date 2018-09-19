Ticker
Videos: Jay Harbaugh, Chris Partridge Address Media, Talk Position Groups

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer
Vevmentlkko7bqodnlvu
Jay Harbaugh revealed Chris Evans and Karan Higdon have been practicing.
Brandon Brown

Running backs coach Jay Harbaugh and special teams/safeties coach Chris Partridge met with the media this afternoon to discuss what they've been most pleased with about their position groups this season.

Wgtdz4xnuue26aew2q7d

Running backs coach Jay Harbaugh


Special teams/safeties coach Chris Partridge


