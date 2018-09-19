Videos: Jay Harbaugh, Chris Partridge Address Media, Talk Position Groups
Running backs coach Jay Harbaugh and special teams/safeties coach Chris Partridge met with the media this afternoon to discuss what they've been most pleased with about their position groups this season.
Running backs coach Jay Harbaugh
Special teams/safeties coach Chris Partridge
