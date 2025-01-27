Published Jan 27, 2025
Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: The Chip Lindsey effect
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Former Wolverine Jim Scarcelli joins the show. Scar runs through many topics, including the football games in the NFL yesterday, UM's new offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey, Who had a better year Oregon or Notre Dame, Jeremiah Smith's big NIL deal and biggest position group questions for Michigan.

Breakdown

NFL games 00:00-12:30

Chip Lindsey effect 12:31-18:59

Davis Warren 19:00-21:48

Junior Days 21:49-24:22

Rod Moore 24:23-27:21

Oregon or ND's seasons? 27:22-42:09

OSU's NIL 42:10-46:52

Feedback 46:53-1:10:56

