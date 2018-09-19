Higdon (228 yards, 6.7 yards per carry in two games) has been full go in practice, while Evans (172, 5.7) is working his way back more gradually.

“That’s what we expect, yes,” Harbaugh said when asked if his two top running backs would play Saturday.

Michigan played without senior captain and running back Karan Higdon against SMU and junior Chris Evans went down in the second half with what appeared to be a hamstring injury. At least one, but both possibly will return to the lineup Saturday against Nebraska.

“Karan has practiced fully and Chris has practiced fully for what we’ve asked him to do,” Harbaugh said. “He’s been going maybe not the same amount, but did a little yesterday and will be building more as we go as he comes off that tweak.”



Harbaugh said he wasn’t aware of the medical term so he went with tweak or ‘strainage.’

“I wouldn't expect him to [be limited Saturday]. We’ll see,” he said.

“I love [having both] just because they are two guys who have a ton of experience. You have a guy back there where it’s either of them you can trust. They’ve seen a lot of things. A lot of times in games unusual things happen, defensive looks you’re not accustomed to, didn’t necessarily expect to prepare for or maybe a team hadn’t shown it. Those guys keep cool, and mentally they can adapt and adjust pretty quickly. That’s nice.”

Third stringer and former walk-on Tru Wilson is approaching that level, too. Wilson has been a pleasant surprise with 117 yards in two games and has become the Wolverines’ best pass blocker. He’s approached everything that comes with the position with remarkable consistency, Harbaugh said, fixing his mistakes, improving techiques and playing with great effort and physicality.

He goes about his business every day and steadily improves, Harbaugh said. When they challenge him to improve in an area, he always responds.

“If you do that over months or years, the results are going to be pretty good, and everyone gets to see that now,” Harbaugh said.

As for his cut blocking of defenders in a full sprint …

“It’s a little bit reckless, and there’s certainly courage to it … contact courage,” Harbaugh said with a laugh. “He’s a tough guy, has got some wrestling background. They’ve got a family of boys and I think they roughhouse quite a bit. He’s certainly fearless, and that’s to his benefit on the field.

“As Tru accumulates game reps, we’ll start to have more trust in him. Inevitably at that position you have to play with your second or third or third and fourth back … that will be nice as a coaching staff.”

NOTES

• Sophmore O’maury Samuels ran for 26 yards on three carries against SMU and showed a spark he hadn’t yet in the fourth quarter.

“I love what we saw in the game. He was playing fast, a guy who has really come a long way in learning to play at that full speed, game speed actually matching time speed in the 40, which is really nice,” Harbaugh said. “We saw signs of him being comfortable, being himself, not hesitant or worrying at all … we’re looking to see it continue and see his role expand.”

Harbaugh said freshman Christian Turner, who has missed time with an arm injury, would also play.

“You’ll definitely see him getting some time at some point. He plays really, really fast,” he said. “He’s a guy that isn’t the fastest guy ever … he’s fast, but plays at tip top speed, which is not the most common things.

“You’re really getting a guy who pays fast with great feet, really good feel. He’s tough. Not super big, but he plays bigger than his size. He’s a really aggressive, hardnosed kid and approaches it with a great attitude.”