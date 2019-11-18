Michigan Wolverines football knocked off in-state rival Michigan State last Saturday to improve to 8-2 overall and 5-2 in the Big Ten. The game wasn't close. In fact, U-M's last three games have been lopsided in favor of the Wolverines. Early in the season, U-M had an overtime win over Army, a blowout loss to Wisconsin and a nail-biting win over Iowa. Now, with the three straight blowout victories, including over two rivals in Notre Dame and MSU, it looks like a different team. Harbaugh joined his weekly Monday night radio show, "Inside Michigan Football" and talked about the improvement he's seen from his group, looked back at the resounding 44-10 win over MSU and previewed the matchup with Indiana.

"There was a lot of great play," Harbaugh said of the blowout win over the Spartans. "The individual play was really good and collective. Guys were playing really hard. Emotionally, too, everyone was into it in every which way you could ask." Harbaugh was impressed with many of his players in the game, probably too many to even name. "[We had] so many big plays on offense, that was something that really stood out the most," he said. "There was a lot of explosive plays offensively —14 in the pass and three in the run. Defensively, the interceptions were big by Ambry [Thomas] and LaVert [Hill]. Blocked punt by Khaleke [Hudson]. Quinn Nordin had a heck of a day. DPJ [Donovan Peoples-Jones], Ronnie Bell, Shea Patterson, Sean McKeon — he had a big catch but the way he blocked was outstanding. "Ben Mason has the highest compliment that you can pay a fullback in the game of football, in my opinion, is when the opposing linebacker has to cut the fullback in the hole. That happened right from the get go in the game. You're giving yourself up to do that. Ben was great. One time he got cut in the hole and got up and blocked a guy after that. It was one of those really good things. "Donovan [Peoples-Jones] and Ronnie [Bell] were hard to tackle and doing a heck of a job. I could talk about a lot of guys. There was so much good play. Aidan [Hutchinson] played tremendous and so did Kwity Paye and Josh Uche."

Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh has seen constant improvement all season long from his team. (AP Images)

Blocking downfield, especially by the receivers, has been a big area of improvement. "That’s something that we really made a point of emphasis five-six weeks ago. This week was by far the best week in that area," Harbaugh said. Bell has led the way in that category, as well as being the club's leading receiver with 37 catches for 621 yards. He had 9 receptions for 150 yards and was a force to be reckoned with against the Spartans. "He catches the ball everywhere – the perimeter, over the middle, down the sideline," Harbaugh said of the sophomore receiver. "He blocks, he has the yards after catch. He is our leading receiver. He never misses a practice or a game. He’s having a spectacular year. "He made a lot of clutch catches. The toughest ones are the ones across the middle. He’s a tough guy. Every day he comes out there to practice to get better. I’ve heard him say, 'Don’t baby me. Don’t treat me with any kind of kid gloves,' to coach [Josh] Gattis. His dad is a coach. Coaches’ kids are usually pretty good."

Michigan Wolverines sophomore receiver Ronnie Bell leads the team in receptions and receiving yards so far this season. (AP Images)