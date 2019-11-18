News More News
Michigan Wolverines Football Audio: Chris Balas On U-M/MSU on The Huge Show

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Chris Balas talks Michigan's win over MSU, more in a 20-minute interview with the Huge Show's Bill Simonson.

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh improved to 3-2 against Michigan State as head coach.
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh improved to 3-2 against Michigan State as head coach. (Brandon Brown)

{{ article.author_name }}