Michigan radio sideline reporter Doug Karsch witnessed the carnage up close and personal, and delivers it exclusively to TheWolverine.com, From The Sidelines.

Karsch commented on…

• The game in general — “It felt like an old-school Michigan-Michigan State game. Obviously, close at the beginning, but Michigan just poured it on and out-classed them in every way.

“I was a little surprised, because I’m so accustomed to [Mark] Dantonio teams showing up for this game, and they didn’t at all. As that game went on, you could almost feel the quit.

“I’m not around them on a week-in, week-out basis. I can’t say that with the degree of certainty I could with a team I’m really familiar with. But it felt like the kind of game Michigan State just wanted to get it over with.”

• The personal fouls, unsportsmanlike calls, etc. — “I obviously was watching the Michigan kids on the sideline, as that was going on. [Senior safety] Josh Metellus has some dawg in him. He’ll let you know when things aren’t going well for you.

“But he said after the game that they were talking on the sidelines, and you could see it. Don’t fall for it. Don’t stoop to their level. Don’t get caught up in this. Just play the game of football.