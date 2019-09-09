Most of the focus surrounding the Michigan Wolverines’ offensive play on Saturday against Army has been negative, with senior quarterback Shea Patterson’s inconsistent efforts and the inability of the offensive line to run block effectively being two of the biggest complaints. First-year offensive coordinator Josh Gattis spoke today about his crew, and was first asked about the positives and what he liked about Saturday’s performance. “Army was obviously a good defense, so credit to them,” he began. “They took Oklahoma to overtime last year and beat Houston 70-14 [in their bowl game]. “We need to limit mistakes on our end. When you look at the positives, we were able to run 80 plays and the time of possession battle was a three-minute difference, which is rare to see when you’re playing a triple option team.

Michigan Wolverines football senior quarterback Shea Patterson completed 19 of his 29 passes for 207 yards on Saturday. (Per Kjeldsen)

“Our fumbles and mistakes costed us some opportunities early on, but our kids battled. We had seven explosive plays in the game and were nine-of-16 on third-down, which Army finished third in the country against last year. “We just had too many self-inflicted wounds between the turnovers, penalties and drops that we need to clean up. Our kids battled back from adversity, even though it was things we put ourselves into — they didn’t let it rattle them.” The offensive adversity carried over into both overtime sessions, especially the second one — U-M went three-and-out on three straight Patterson incompletions after possessing the ball first, leading to a 43-yard game-winning field goal from sophomore kicker Jake Moody. Michigan had plays that were there to be made, however, with Patterson simply missing his targets in the passing game. “We wanted to be aggressive,” Gattis confirmed when asked about his mindset in the extra sessions. “We had [junior wideout] Nico [Collins] wide open in the back of the end zone on that first call, but the ball was just overthrown — [redshirt junior tight end Nick] Eubanks was open on the play as well. “We had a critical drop on the second play [by redshirt sophomore wideout Tarik Black] that would have been a first down.