{{ timeAgo('2019-09-09 12:07:34 -0500') }} football Edit

Must-Watch Videos: Don Brown, Josh Gattis Break Down Their Groups To Date

Chris Balas and Austin Fox
Writers

Michigan coordinators Don Brown and Josh Gattis talk about the Wolverines' first two games and their groups' performances.

Michigan Wolverines football defensive coordinator Don Brown's crew held Army to just 3.3 yards per rush on Saturday. (Per Kjeldsen)

Don Brown


Josh Gattis


Freshman running back Zach Charbonnet

Junior center Cesar Ruiz

