Michigan sideline reporter Doug Karsch delivers his ever-incisive close-up observations on the Wolverines.

Here’s Karsch, on…

• Michigan’s slow start offensively against SMU: “Well, I thought early Michigan was trying to establish the running game between the tackles, and SMU was determined not to let them do it. It’s nice to be able to force your will on someone and they can’t do anything about it, but this team clearly isn’t there yet.

“If you were ever going to do it, this was the time to do it. There are no more warm-ups, so you might as well work on it.

“That’s why I didn’t put too much stock in [complaints about] the play-calling and the concern. I mean, it’s too bad they didn’t rush for 300 yards in the first quarter, but at the end of the day, it’s pretty clear they were trying to get something done that hasn’t exactly been a strength of this team.

“By the fourth quarter, they were having some success. It’s too bad that they’re not able to just stuff it down people’s throats. There are some things you wonder about with the offensive line. When does that next light go on, and things start to click better?

“You look at some of the running backs, and in terms of pass protection, they leave a little bit to be desired. I grew up in the school of [former running backs coach] Fred Jackson, where running backs got judged without the ball, as much as they did with the ball.”

• The sideline reaction to junior safety Josh Metellus’ 73-yard interception return touchdown: “Oh, the sideline went nuts. I remember when the guys were looking up at the replay. [Freshman defensive end] Aidan Hutchinson burying their quarterback went over really well. They loved that.

“That touchdown changed the game. It changed the game in a lot of ways. It gave Michigan some breathing room. It obviously led to SMU changing quarterbacks, which turned out to be maybe a good thing for SMU.

“It really felt like that it got Michigan breathing a little easier. It was a big play. Those are kinds of plays that Don Brown wants. That’s why you play this kind of defense, to force mistakes with the big-play defense. That’s an example of the big play.”

• The targeting call on junior viper Khaleke Hudson: “I made the comment last year at Purdue, so it’s not a Michigan-centric comment. It’s impossible for defensive players. Remember when [redshirt sophomore tight end] Nick Eubanks got put out of the game at Purdue.