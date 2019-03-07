Of Michigan’s seven commits in the 2020 class, two reside from St. Frances High School in Baltimore — four-star linebacker Osman Savage and three-star offensive tackle Micah Mazzccua.

The St. Frances Panthers enjoyed a 10-0 campaign last year that ended with a No. 5 national ranking from MaxPreps, and one of those 10 victories came against Silver Oak Academy, 69-0, on Nov. 2.

The head coach of the Rams — Kevin McLeod — was kind enough to share his thoughts on both Savage and Mazzccua, and what impressed him about each youngster.

He began yesterday with Savage, and broke down his impressions of Mazzccua today.