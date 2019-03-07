Opposing Coach Blown Away By Micah Mazzccua's 6-5, 330-Pound Traits
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Of Michigan’s seven commits in the 2020 class, two reside from St. Frances High School in Baltimore — four-star linebacker Osman Savage and three-star offensive tackle Micah Mazzccua.
The St. Frances Panthers enjoyed a 10-0 campaign last year that ended with a No. 5 national ranking from MaxPreps, and one of those 10 victories came against Silver Oak Academy, 69-0, on Nov. 2.
The head coach of the Rams — Kevin McLeod — was kind enough to share his thoughts on both Savage and Mazzccua, and what impressed him about each youngster.
He began yesterday with Savage, and broke down his impressions of Mazzccua today.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news