Michigan has seven commits in its 2020 class, and at No. 152 overall, its second highest rated pledge — Baltimore St. Frances four-star linebacker Osman Savage (Phoenix Pinnacle four-star quarterback J.D. Johnson is the highest at No. 138) — also happens to be its second newest (committed on Jan. 25).

Savage helped lead his powerhouse St. Frances Panthers to a perfect 10-0 record last year, and wound up rated as the fifth best high school team in the entire country, according to MaxPreps.com.

One of those 10 victories came against Silver Oak Academy on Nov. 2, when the Panthers took down the Rams by a final score of 69-0.

Silver Oak Academy head coach Kevin McLeod was able to get a firsthand view of the future Michigan linebacker, and to say he came away impressed would be an understatement.