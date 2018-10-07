Michigan Wolverines Football: U-M Moves Up In Rankings
Following Michigan’s resounding 42-21 homecoming victory, Michigan moved up in nearly every major ranking.
In the AP Poll, Michigan moved up three spots to No. 12. Ohio State stayed at No. 3, Notre Dame moved up to No. 5, Penn State moved up to No. 8, Wisconsin moved up to No. 15.
After the dominant victory over Maryland, Michigan moved up three spots in the Amway Coaches Poll to No. 13. The Wolverines have three top-ten teams left on their schedule. Ohio State stayed at No. 3, Penn State moved up three spots to No. 8 and Wisconsin moved up two spots to No. 10.
Following Michigan State’s loss to Northwestern, the Spartans fell out of the rankings.
Even though Michigan won convincingly, the Wolverines fell one spot in CBS's power rankings to No. 14. Michigan moved up one spot to No. 7 the Sagarin Rankings. In ESPN's Football Power Index, Michigan moved up one spot to No. 6.
With the victory over Maryland, Michigan moved up two spots in the S&P+ rankings to No. 5, right below Ohio State and right above Oklahoma, Penn State and Notre Dame.
