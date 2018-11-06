Michigan plays at Rutgers on Saturday at 3:30. Lon Horwedel

With LSU's blowout loss to Alabama over the weekend, Michigan moved up to No. 4 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings. Alabama remained in the No. 1 spot, while Clemson stayed at No. 2 and Notre Dame at No. 3. Some speculated that Georgia's impressive win at Kentucky over the weekend could allow the Bulldogs to leapfrog the Wolverines this week, but that obviously didn't happen (Georgia checked in at No. 5).

Most of the ESPN analysts agreed that U-M controls its own destiny from here on out. Some pondered whether or not Georgia could jump the Maize and Blue if they defeat Alabama in the SEC Championship game on Dec. 1, but that scenario seems unlikely. Here's what each of them had to say: