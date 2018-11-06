Michigan Wolverines Football Moves Up To No. 4 In Playoff Rankings
With LSU's blowout loss to Alabama over the weekend, Michigan moved up to No. 4 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings.
Alabama remained in the No. 1 spot, while Clemson stayed at No. 2 and Notre Dame at No. 3.
Some speculated that Georgia's impressive win at Kentucky over the weekend could allow the Bulldogs to leapfrog the Wolverines this week, but that obviously didn't happen (Georgia checked in at No. 5).
Most of the ESPN analysts agreed that U-M controls its own destiny from here on out. Some pondered whether or not Georgia could jump the Maize and Blue if they defeat Alabama in the SEC Championship game on Dec. 1, but that scenario seems unlikely.
Here's what each of them had to say:
Joey Galloway:
“It would be tough to move Michigan out of that No. 4 spot with the way they’re playing football right now. Defensively, they remind me of what Alabama does — they dominate with their front four and keep seven in coverage, and still get to quarterbacks. I couldn’t imagine switching Georgia and Michigan right now.”
Kirk Herbstreit:
“Don’t underestimate Michigan. Their defense is legit, and their offense is championship caliber as well with [junior quarterback] Shea Patterson. I have no issue with Michigan at No. 4. With their resume and the way they're playing, if Michigan wins in Columbus, I can’t see them not making it.”
Rece Davis:
“I think Michigan is going to the Playoff. They’re getting better and better and better. Desmond Howard knows I’ve been saying Michigan is going to the Playoff for a while now."
Committee chairman Rob Mullens:
“Michigan had a very impressive win on Saturday and has the best defense in the country, and an improving offense with Shea Patterson. Notre Dame has a great defense as well and you’re seeing growth on offense with [redshirt sophomore] Ian Book at quarterback.
"You still have the head to head, so the committee felt Notre Dame at No. 3 and Michigan at No. 4 was appropriate this week.”
