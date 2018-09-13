Michigan linebackers coach Al Washington met the media Wednesday. Here’s our take on his comments.

NEWS: The WILL (weakside) position is still open between sophomore Josh Ross and redshirt sophomore Devin Gil.

WASHINGTON: “We feel comfortable with both of them, and if you have a guy that’s fresher as the game goes, I think you’re better for it. Both those guys are doing a really good job. It’s hard to look at one guy and say you don’t want to put him out there.”

VIEWS: Ross had a heck of a game against Western Michigan, and he’s only going to get better. Many people will look at Gil’s missed sack of Brandon Wimbush at Notre Dame as a defining moment, but that’s not fair. Even elite players make mistake, and he’s a guy who has shown great promise through two games.

This position group is going to continue to be a strength for the next few years.

NEWS: Junior viper linebacker Khaleke Hudson hasn't put up the gaudy numbers many expected in the early going. He’s only notched one solo tackle, nine total, none for loss and no sacks.