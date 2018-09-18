Tom Brady played exceptional against the Jaguars on Sunday (234 yards, two touchdowns, no picks), but his Patriots lost their first game of the season, 31-20. AP Images

The first two weeks of the NFL season are officially in the books, and plenty of former Wolverines have made significant impacts. Here is a look at where all of them reside, and how each performed during the sport’s first two games:

• Ben Braden (Played at U-M from 2012-16), OG, New York Jets: Was waived by the Jets on Sept. 13, but then signed to their practice squad the following day … Has not appeared in a game this season. • Tom Brady (1996-99), QB, New England Patriots: Completed 24-of-35 passes (68.6 percent) for 234 yards with a TD and no picks in a Sept. 16 loss at Jacksonville ... Is connecting on 67.6 percent of his throws through two games, to go along with five touchdowns and one pick … Has also has tossed a total of 511 yards, and is averaging 6.9 yards per pass in 2018 ... Following the setback, Larry Brown of LarryBrownSports wrote how Brady thinks the team "needs to play with more energy."

Tom Brady was HEATED.



21-3 at the half in Jacksonville 😳

📺: #NEvsJAXpic.twitter.com/03awA5f4Mc — ESPN (@espn) September 16, 2018

Best QBs ever...



1. Tom Brady

2. Joe Montana

3. Peyton Manning

4. Pat Mahomes

5. Aaron Rodgers — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) September 16, 2018

I decided to break NFL QBs into a tier system (going forward):



Tier 1 (Legendary):

1. Aaron Rodgers

2. Tom Brady



Tier 2 (Elite)

3. Russell Wilson

4. Carson Wentz



Tier 3 (Game Changers)

5. Matt Ryan

6. Cam Newton



Tier 4 (Seasoned Greats)

7. Drew Brees

8. Ben Roethlisberger — Johnny Carver (@CarverJohnny) September 18, 2018

• Jake Butt (2013-16), TE, Denver Broncos: Started his second straight game on Sept. 16 against Oakland, and set new career-highs in both catches (four) and yards (48) ... Has reeled in six balls for 77 yards on the year, and is averaging 12.8 yards per reception … “It was slow going [against the Raiders], as [Denver quarterback] Case Keenum struggled mightily out of the gates, posting just 16 passing yards in the first half on five completions — but it was clear that targeting Butt in this game was a priority,” Chad Jensen of CBS Denver wrote on Sept. 17 … “The Broncos stormed back in the second half to snatch a victory from the veritable jaws of defeat, and Butt’s play was a big part of that.”

Jake Butt came up clutch two weeks in a row with a big time catch on game winning drives. Gamer. pic.twitter.com/D3dT9nfrPA — Cameron Parker (@CameronParkerPO) September 17, 2018

Jake Butt: Broncos Were ‘Calm, No Worries’ In The Huddle https://t.co/SuREXHwGGx pic.twitter.com/IvznsKZYk6 — CBSDenver (@CBSDenver) September 17, 2018

Come on by ⁦@budlight⁩ ⁦@Broncos⁩ Prime Time to meet ⁦@JakeButtTE⁩ as he hangs out with Dave Logan & @1ricklewis now until 7:00 ⁦@BadDaddysBurger⁩ in Landmark. Register to win an autographed Jake Butt Jersey! #BroncosCountry pic.twitter.com/y6fbdyS3a6 — KOA NewsRadio (@KOANewsRadio) September 18, 2018

• Taco Charlton (2013-16), DE, Dallas Cowboys: Racked up three tackles in a 20-13 victory over the Giants on Sept. 16 ... Charlton has earned the starting nod at defensive end in the season’s first two contests, and has tallied a sack, a pass defended and six tackles.



• Jehu Chesson (2012-16), WR, Free Agent: Appeared in the Redskins’ 21-9 loss to the Colts Sept. 16, but did not record any statistics … Was waived by the team on Sept. 17 and is now a free agent. • Frank Clark (2011-14), DE, Seattle Seahawks: Tallied three tackles and a sack in the Seahawks' Sept. 17 loss to the Bears ... Is off to a hot start overall in 2018, recording a sack in each of the first two games, to go along with four total tackles. • Jeremy Clark (2012-16), CB, New York Jets: Resides on New York’s practice squad and has not seen action in a regular-season affair. • Mason Cole (2014-17), C, Arizona Cardinals: Started at center in Arizona's 34-0 loss to the Rams ... Has occupied the team's primary center job through the Cardinals’ first two episodes after incumbent A.Q. Shipley tore his ACL in fall camp. • Blake Countess (2011-14/finished at Auburn), CB, Los Angeles Rams: Played, but did not accumulate any statistics in the Rams' 34-0 thrashing of the Cardinals on Sept. 16 ... Has seen action in both of Los Angeles' games this season and has totaled one tackle. • Amara Darboh (2012-16), WR, Seattle Seahawks: Failed a physical with the New England Patriots on Sept. 3, and was reverted back to Seattle as a result … Sits on the Seahawks’ injured reserve list after undergoing successful shoulder surgery on Sept. 4 … “When the Patriots cut Darboh, his contract was returned to the Seahawks,” Andy Patton of SeahawksWire wrote on Sept. 14 … “His injury will keep him out for the 2018 season, so Seattle fans will get to see Darboh battle for a roster spot once again in 2019.”

The past month been crazy but I never question Gods plan & the path he has set for me. Happy to say surgery went well🙏🏿Now its time to get right for the 2019 season‼️ pic.twitter.com/XQzUBAEgJe — Amara Darboh 🇸🇱 (@Freetownsfinest) September 4, 2018

• Devin Funchess (2012-14), WR, Carolina Panthers: Had an excellent showing against the Falcons on Sept. 16, hauling in seven catches for 77 yards ... Is second on the team (to Christian McCaffrey) this season in both catches (10) and yards (118) through two contests … Has not brought in a score yet, but is averaging 11.8 yards per reception.



#Panthers WR snap percentages/targets:



Devin Funchess: 99%/7

Torrey Smith: 85%/7

Jarius Wright 67%/7

DJ Moore 25%/2 — The Fantasy SuperFlexer (@SuperFlexerFF) September 17, 2018

• Ben Gedeon (2013-16), LB, Minnesota Vikings: Did not register any stats in the Vikings' 29-29 tie with the Packers last weekend, only playing six snaps ... Did earn a 90.8 overall grade from Pro Football Focus, though, which was the highest of any Minnesota defender ... Has made one start this season and racked up five total tackles.

#Vikings top 5 @PFF grades on defense:



Ben Gedeon - 90.8

Stephen Weatherly - 75.8

Harrison Smith - 75.2

Sheldon Richardson - 70.5

Everson Griffen - 70.3 — Sean Borman (@SeanBoarMan) September 17, 2018

LB Ben Gedeon got just six snaps for the #Vikings in base defense. Nickel guys Mackensie Alexander got 54 snaps, Mike Hughes 21 and safety Jayron Kearse three. — Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) September 17, 2018

In the locker room, I spoke to LB Ben Gedeon. A Michigan alumni who was kind enough to acknowledge that my SMU alma mater wasn’t stomped as badly as he expected on Saturday. You don’t hear much about Ben, but he’s a good guy, and more important in the defense than most realize. — VikeFans (@VikeFans) September 18, 2018

• Graham Glasgow (2012-15), OG, Detroit Lions: Started at center in the Lions' loss to San Francisco last Sunday ... Has begun both contests for 0-2 Detroit.

• Ryan Glasgow (2013-16), DT, Cincinnati Bengals: Tallied two tackles in a 34-23 triumph over Baltimore ... Has participated in each of Cincinnati’s showdowns (no starts), registering seven total tackles. • Brandon Graham (2006-09), DE, Philadelphia Eagles: Started and registered four stops in the Eagles' loss at Tampa Bay on Sunday ... Has begun Philadelphia’s first two outings at defensive end, racking up six combined stops. • Leon Hall (2003-06), CB, Oakland Raiders: Compiled five tackles and one pass defended in Oakland's 20-19 loss to Denver last Sunday ... Has started one contest this season, while tallying 11 total tackles and two passes defended. • Chad Henne (2004-07), QB, Kansas City Chiefs: Hasn't seen action this year, serving as Pat Mahomes’ backup quarterback in Kansas City. • Willie Henry (2013-15), DT, Baltimore Ravens: Missed the Ravens’ first two contests while recovering from umbilical hernia surgery he underwent in late August ... According to a tweet by the official Baltimore Ravens account, Henry will not practice prior to the team's Week 3 showdown with the Broncos.

TE Hayden Hurst (foot) and DL Willie Henry (hernia) will not practice this week, Coach Harbaugh said. — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 17, 2018

#Ravens TE Hayden Hurst, DT Willie Henry won't practice before Week 3 vs. Broncos https://t.co/H83jEZnU63 via @TheRavensWire — Jon Heath (@ByJonHeath) September 17, 2018

• Delano Hill (2013-16), S, Seattle Seahawks: Missed the Sept. 17 loss to the Bears with a hamstring injury ... Played in the season-opening loss to Denver and registered one stop. • Khalid Hill (2013-17), FB, Seattle Seahawks: Sits on the Seahawks’ injured reserve list and has not played this season … “He is still Seattle’s property, but going on IR before the season means he cannot play this year unless there were to be an injury settlement made and he became a free agent,” Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times explained on Sept. 4. • Mo Hurst (2013-17), DT, Oakland Raiders: In the Sept. 16 loss to Denver, he made his first career start and tallied his initial professional sack ... Hurst has recorded four tackles and a sack in two games played this season ... “He could continue to see additional reps if fellow rookie defensive tackle P.J. Hall remains sidelined with an ankle injury,” CBS Sports wrote on Sept. 17.

Teams are going to regret passing on Mo Hurst.



First NFL sack in his second game for the Raiders. pic.twitter.com/Hj1nifKYpu — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) September 16, 2018

• Kyle Kalis (2012-16), OG, Cleveland Browns: Tabbed to the Browns’ practice squad and has not participated in a game this season.

• Joe Kerridge (2011-15), FB, Green Bay Packers: Resides on Green Bay’s 10-man practice squad, and has not been activated for either of the Packers’ first two showdowns. • Taylor Lewan (2009-13), OT, Tennessee Titans: Missed this past weekend's contest against Houston with a concussion ... Lewan started the season-opener against Miami, but suffered the injury in that game and hasn't appeared since ... Head coach Mike Vrabel revealed at his Monday press conference that the lineman is "progressing well," but has not yet been cleared.

Some updates on the Titans’ O-line, per Vrabel:

-Jack Conklin (knee) will do more this week

-Taylor Lewan (concussion) is progressing well though not yet cleared

-Dennis Kelly (illness) is no longer at the hospital — Erik Bacharach (@ErikBacharach) September 17, 2018

• Jourdan Lewis (2010-13), CB, Dallas Cowboys: Saw action in Dallas' 20-13 win over the Giants this past Sunday, but did not record any stats ... Lewis has seen time in both of Dallas' 2018 affairs, but has yet to register a statistic.



Snap counts from Cowboys/Giants.



Jourdan Lewis plays just one snap on defense (due to Byron Jones missing a snap with an injury) and Terrance Williams plays the fewest snaps of his career for the 2nd straight week. pic.twitter.com/8JqHa1FnDH — Bobby Belt (@BobbyBeltTX) September 17, 2018

• Erik Magnuson (2012-16), OL, San Francisco 49ers: A hamstring injury has held him out of the 49ers’ first two appearances.

• Patrick Omameh (2008-12), OG, New York Giants: Started at right guard in the team's Sept. 16 loss to the Cowboys ... Has begun both affairs for the 0-2 Giants this season. • Jabrill Peppers (2014-16), S, Cleveland Browns: Stuffed the stat sheet in Cleveland's three-point loss at New Orleans on Sunday, registering five tackles while returning three kicks for 82 yards and one punt for no yards ... Peppers has started at safety in each of the Browns' first two contests, and has tallied 11 tackles, a fumble recovery, a 15-yard average on two punt returns and has brought back four kicks for 106 yards ... Earned a 74.7 overall grade by Pro Football Focus in the setback to the Saints, which was the highest of all the Browns defenders.

Jabrill Peppers, Myles Garrett earn top PFF grades vs. Saints https://t.co/NafCRdbQsv — The Browns Wire (@TheBrownsWire) September 18, 2018

Snap count notes: Derrick Kindred again sees more action than Jabrill Peppers https://t.co/WPJfTZ66T6 via @thebrownswire — Ross Major (@sargent3) September 17, 2018

• Jake Rudock (2015), QB, Detroit Lions: Has found a home on the Lions’ practice squad, and hasn’t been activated in 2018. • Jake Ryan (2010-14), LB, Green Bay Packers: Is on the Packers’ injured reserve and will miss the entire 2018 season after tearing his ACL Aug. 1. • Michael Schofield (2009-13), OG, Los Angeles Chargers: Started at right guard in the Chargers' 31-20 victory over Buffalo on Sept. 16 ... Has begun both contests at right guard this year. • Dymonte Thomas (2013-16), S, Denver Broncos: Saw action in his squad's 20-19 victory over Oakland on Sunday, recording a lone tackle ... Thomas has played in both shindigs for Denver in 2018, racking up a single stop. • Matt Wile (2011-14), P, Minnesota Vikings: Punted four times for an incredible 51-yard average on Sunday, though he had one blocked ... “I just knew right when I was making contact with the ball, it was, ‘Huh, well, there’s someone there,’” Wile said after the game, per twincities.com … “’But after that punt, I just was focused on coming back and hitting good ones the rest of the game" ... Has a total of 10 boots through two episodes, racking up a 43.4 average, including six he has pinned inside the 20-yard line.

Don't underestimate the value of a big leg. Matt Wile had a 46 yard net average (counting the 1 touchback) on 4 punts. This created a long field for the Packers, and limited the short scoring drives. We questioned the cutting of Quigley, but this guy is a player. #vikings — VikeFans (@VikeFans) September 17, 2018

Matt Wile looks to bounce back from first Vikings punt blocked since 2014 #MinnesotaVikings https://t.co/GSRqFFhA2x — Vikings Talk (@Vikings_TT) September 18, 2018