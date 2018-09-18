Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-18 13:03:34 -0500') }} football Edit

An Update On How Every Former U-M Player Performed In Week 2 Of The NFL

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

J5c5grfkukx6a5l0mj00
Tom Brady played exceptional against the Jaguars on Sunday (234 yards, two touchdowns, no picks), but his Patriots lost their first game of the season, 31-20.
AP Images

The first two weeks of the NFL season are officially in the books, and plenty of former Wolverines have made significant impacts.

Here is a look at where all of them reside, and how each performed during the sport’s first two games:

Wgtdz4xnuue26aew2q7d

• Ben Braden (Played at U-M from 2012-16), OG, New York Jets: Was waived by the Jets on Sept. 13, but then signed to their practice squad the following day … Has not appeared in a game this season.

• Tom Brady (1996-99), QB, New England Patriots: Completed 24-of-35 passes (68.6 percent) for 234 yards with a TD and no picks in a Sept. 16 loss at Jacksonville ... Is connecting on 67.6 percent of his throws through two games, to go along with five touchdowns and one pick … Has also has tossed a total of 511 yards, and is averaging 6.9 yards per pass in 2018 ... Following the setback, Larry Brown of LarryBrownSports wrote how Brady thinks the team "needs to play with more energy."

• Jake Butt (2013-16), TE, Denver Broncos: Started his second straight game on Sept. 16 against Oakland, and set new career-highs in both catches (four) and yards (48) ... Has reeled in six balls for 77 yards on the year, and is averaging 12.8 yards per reception … “It was slow going [against the Raiders], as [Denver quarterback] Case Keenum struggled mightily out of the gates, posting just 16 passing yards in the first half on five completions — but it was clear that targeting Butt in this game was a priority,” Chad Jensen of CBS Denver wrote on Sept. 17 … “The Broncos stormed back in the second half to snatch a victory from the veritable jaws of defeat, and Butt’s play was a big part of that.”

• Taco Charlton (2013-16), DE, Dallas Cowboys: Racked up three tackles in a 20-13 victory over the Giants on Sept. 16 ... Charlton has earned the starting nod at defensive end in the season’s first two contests, and has tallied a sack, a pass defended and six tackles.

• Jehu Chesson (2012-16), WR, Free Agent: Appeared in the Redskins’ 21-9 loss to the Colts Sept. 16, but did not record any statistics … Was waived by the team on Sept. 17 and is now a free agent.

• Frank Clark (2011-14), DE, Seattle Seahawks: Tallied three tackles and a sack in the Seahawks' Sept. 17 loss to the Bears ... Is off to a hot start overall in 2018, recording a sack in each of the first two games, to go along with four total tackles.

• Jeremy Clark (2012-16), CB, New York Jets: Resides on New York’s practice squad and has not seen action in a regular-season affair.

• Mason Cole (2014-17), C, Arizona Cardinals: Started at center in Arizona's 34-0 loss to the Rams ... Has occupied the team's primary center job through the Cardinals’ first two episodes after incumbent A.Q. Shipley tore his ACL in fall camp.

• Blake Countess (2011-14/finished at Auburn), CB, Los Angeles Rams: Played, but did not accumulate any statistics in the Rams' 34-0 thrashing of the Cardinals on Sept. 16 ... Has seen action in both of Los Angeles' games this season and has totaled one tackle.

• Amara Darboh (2012-16), WR, Seattle Seahawks: Failed a physical with the New England Patriots on Sept. 3, and was reverted back to Seattle as a result … Sits on the Seahawks’ injured reserve list after undergoing successful shoulder surgery on Sept. 4 … “When the Patriots cut Darboh, his contract was returned to the Seahawks,” Andy Patton of SeahawksWire wrote on Sept. 14 … “His injury will keep him out for the 2018 season, so Seattle fans will get to see Darboh battle for a roster spot once again in 2019.”

• Devin Funchess (2012-14), WR, Carolina Panthers: Had an excellent showing against the Falcons on Sept. 16, hauling in seven catches for 77 yards ... Is second on the team (to Christian McCaffrey) this season in both catches (10) and yards (118) through two contests … Has not brought in a score yet, but is averaging 11.8 yards per reception.

• Ben Gedeon (2013-16), LB, Minnesota Vikings: Did not register any stats in the Vikings' 29-29 tie with the Packers last weekend, only playing six snaps ... Did earn a 90.8 overall grade from Pro Football Focus, though, which was the highest of any Minnesota defender ... Has made one start this season and racked up five total tackles.

• Graham Glasgow (2012-15), OG, Detroit Lions: Started at center in the Lions' loss to San Francisco last Sunday ... Has begun both contests for 0-2 Detroit.

• Ryan Glasgow (2013-16), DT, Cincinnati Bengals: Tallied two tackles in a 34-23 triumph over Baltimore ... Has participated in each of Cincinnati’s showdowns (no starts), registering seven total tackles.

• Brandon Graham (2006-09), DE, Philadelphia Eagles: Started and registered four stops in the Eagles' loss at Tampa Bay on Sunday ... Has begun Philadelphia’s first two outings at defensive end, racking up six combined stops.

• Leon Hall (2003-06), CB, Oakland Raiders: Compiled five tackles and one pass defended in Oakland's 20-19 loss to Denver last Sunday ... Has started one contest this season, while tallying 11 total tackles and two passes defended.

• Chad Henne (2004-07), QB, Kansas City Chiefs: Hasn't seen action this year, serving as Pat Mahomes’ backup quarterback in Kansas City.

• Willie Henry (2013-15), DT, Baltimore Ravens: Missed the Ravens’ first two contests while recovering from umbilical hernia surgery he underwent in late August ... According to a tweet by the official Baltimore Ravens account, Henry will not practice prior to the team's Week 3 showdown with the Broncos.

• Delano Hill (2013-16), S, Seattle Seahawks: Missed the Sept. 17 loss to the Bears with a hamstring injury ... Played in the season-opening loss to Denver and registered one stop.

• Khalid Hill (2013-17), FB, Seattle Seahawks: Sits on the Seahawks’ injured reserve list and has not played this season … “He is still Seattle’s property, but going on IR before the season means he cannot play this year unless there were to be an injury settlement made and he became a free agent,” Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times explained on Sept. 4.

• Mo Hurst (2013-17), DT, Oakland Raiders: In the Sept. 16 loss to Denver, he made his first career start and tallied his initial professional sack ... Hurst has recorded four tackles and a sack in two games played this season ... “He could continue to see additional reps if fellow rookie defensive tackle P.J. Hall remains sidelined with an ankle injury,” CBS Sports wrote on Sept. 17.

• Kyle Kalis (2012-16), OG, Cleveland Browns: Tabbed to the Browns’ practice squad and has not participated in a game this season.

• Joe Kerridge (2011-15), FB, Green Bay Packers: Resides on Green Bay’s 10-man practice squad, and has not been activated for either of the Packers’ first two showdowns.

• Taylor Lewan (2009-13), OT, Tennessee Titans: Missed this past weekend's contest against Houston with a concussion ... Lewan started the season-opener against Miami, but suffered the injury in that game and hasn't appeared since ... Head coach Mike Vrabel revealed at his Monday press conference that the lineman is "progressing well," but has not yet been cleared.

• Jourdan Lewis (2010-13), CB, Dallas Cowboys: Saw action in Dallas' 20-13 win over the Giants this past Sunday, but did not record any stats ... Lewis has seen time in both of Dallas' 2018 affairs, but has yet to register a statistic.

• Erik Magnuson (2012-16), OL, San Francisco 49ers: A hamstring injury has held him out of the 49ers’ first two appearances.

• Patrick Omameh (2008-12), OG, New York Giants: Started at right guard in the team's Sept. 16 loss to the Cowboys ... Has begun both affairs for the 0-2 Giants this season.

• Jabrill Peppers (2014-16), S, Cleveland Browns: Stuffed the stat sheet in Cleveland's three-point loss at New Orleans on Sunday, registering five tackles while returning three kicks for 82 yards and one punt for no yards ... Peppers has started at safety in each of the Browns' first two contests, and has tallied 11 tackles, a fumble recovery, a 15-yard average on two punt returns and has brought back four kicks for 106 yards ... Earned a 74.7 overall grade by Pro Football Focus in the setback to the Saints, which was the highest of all the Browns defenders.

• Jake Rudock (2015), QB, Detroit Lions: Has found a home on the Lions’ practice squad, and hasn’t been activated in 2018.

• Jake Ryan (2010-14), LB, Green Bay Packers: Is on the Packers’ injured reserve and will miss the entire 2018 season after tearing his ACL Aug. 1.

• Michael Schofield (2009-13), OG, Los Angeles Chargers: Started at right guard in the Chargers' 31-20 victory over Buffalo on Sept. 16 ... Has begun both contests at right guard this year.

• Dymonte Thomas (2013-16), S, Denver Broncos: Saw action in his squad's 20-19 victory over Oakland on Sunday, recording a lone tackle ... Thomas has played in both shindigs for Denver in 2018, racking up a single stop.

• Matt Wile (2011-14), P, Minnesota Vikings: Punted four times for an incredible 51-yard average on Sunday, though he had one blocked ... “I just knew right when I was making contact with the ball, it was, ‘Huh, well, there’s someone there,’” Wile said after the game, per twincities.com … “’But after that punt, I just was focused on coming back and hitting good ones the rest of the game" ... Has a total of 10 boots through two episodes, racking up a 43.4 average, including six he has pinned inside the 20-yard line.

• Jarrod Wilson (2012-15), S, Jacksonville Jaguars: Saw time, but did not matriculate any statistics in the Jaguars' 31-20 victory over the Patriots ... Wilson has participated in both contests this year, but has only compiled a single tackle.

• Chris Wormley (2012-16), DL, Baltimore Ravens: After coming off the bench in the season-opening 47-3 blowout of Buffalo, he earned a starting assignment in the Sept. 13 loss at Cincinnati … Wormley has tallied three tackles and two passes defended in 2018.

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}