Devin Funchess' 445 yards lead the Panthers this season. AP Images

Nine weeks of the NFL season have come and gone, and plenty of former Wolverines continue to make their presence felt all throughout the league. Here's a complete breakdown of how they all performed this past weekend, along with a look at how they're doing on the season as a whole.

• Ben Braden (Played at U-M from 2012-16), OG, New York Jets: Resides on the 3-6 Jets’ practice squad and has not appeared in a game this season. • Tom Brady (1996-99), QB, New England Patriots: Completed 22 of his 35 passes (62.9 percent) for 294 yards with a touchdown and no picks in Sunday night's 31-17 win over the Packers … Brady is connecting on 67 percent of his throws in 2018, and has accumulated 2,494 yards, a 17-7 touchdown-to-interception ratio and two rushing scores … His 2,494 yards are the third most in the AFC, his 67 completion percentage is tied for third and his 17 scores are tied for fourth … "Tom Brady is the greatest football player of all time," ESPN's Ian O'Connor wrote on Monday. "It didn't matter that he looked all of 41 years old on some snaps against Green Bay or that converted running back Cordarrelle Patterson might've been the most valuable Patriot stationed behind center. Brady completed the pass that sealed the deal, a 55-yard scoring strike to Josh Gordon in the middle of the fourth quarter that secured his team's sixth straight victory and reintroduced New England as a serious threat to win its sixth Super Bowl title -- and its third over the past five years."

The GOAT, Tom Brady, tries to put the dagger into Aaron Rodgers and the #Packers with a 55-yard touchdown to Josh Gordon. Now hold a 14-point 4th quarter lead.



The best of all-time has done it again. Keep the "what if" discussions to yourselves. pic.twitter.com/OOSWjFCJbZ — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 5, 2018

"Nobody has ever named New England's system because it doesn't exist. Tom Brady is the system." — @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/RD0YP4PTYo — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) November 5, 2018

Tom Brady, big family guy pic.twitter.com/47TSWLxp7c — Bostons Diehards (@WTP_BDiehards) November 6, 2018

• Jake Butt (2013-16), TE, Denver Broncos: Tore his ACL during a Sept. 25 practice and will miss the remainder of the season … Started the first three contests for 3-6 Denver and tallied eight catches for 85 yards with a long of 22. • Taco Charlton (2013-16), DE, Dallas Cowboys: Came off the bench for the first time all year in Sunday's 28-14 defeat to the Titans, and only compiled a lone tackle … Charlton has started seven affairs this year, and has logged 16 tackles, one sack and a pass defended. • Jehu Chesson (2012-16), WR, Washington Redskins: Participated in his club's 38-14 loss to the Falcons, but did not post any stats … Chesson has appeared in just four clashes and has yet to rack up any stats.

• Frank Clark (2011-14), DE, Seattle Seahawks: Continued his torrid pace in Sunday's 25-17 setback to the Chargers, recording a tackle and a sack … Clark has begun all eight contests this year, and has registered 16 tackles, 7.5 sacks, a pass defended, an interception and three forced fumbles … His 7.5 sacks are tied for the fourth most in the NFC … “I want to make more plays," Clark confirmed after the defeat, per Bob Condotta and Mike Vorel of The Seattle Times. "One sack is not enough. I want to get two, three, four if I have to, for this team to win. At the end of the day, I know I can do that. I feel like, us as a group, just have to do better — it’s simple.”

Frank Clark after he sacked Philip Rivers in Seahawks’ loss to Chargers https://t.co/3UNOVkgJXw pic.twitter.com/AeAHMCQf0L — ORE-Movie ~NFL~ (@ore_movie_nfl) November 6, 2018

• Jeremy Clark (2012-16), CB, New York Jets: Resides on 3-6 New York’s practice squad and has not seen game action. • Mason Cole (2014-17), C, Arizona Cardinals: The Cardinals had a bye this weekend … Cole has started all eight games at center for 2-6 Arizona. • Blake Countess (2011-14/finished at Auburn), S, Los Angeles Rams: Averaged 29.3 yards on three kick returns in the Rams' 45-35 defeat to the Saints over the weekend … Countess has seen action in all nine outings and has tallied four tackles, a pass defended, a 25-yard average on 16 kick returns and a blocked punt he recovered in the end zone for a touchdown in a Sept. 23 win over the Chargers. • Amara Darboh (2012-16), WR, Seattle Seahawks: Listed on the 4-4 Seahawks’ injured reserve list and will miss the rest of the campaign after undergoing successful shoulder surgery Sept. 4. • Devin Funchess (2012-14), WR, Carolina Panthers: Reeled in four receptions for 48 yards in a 42-28 victory over the Buccaneers … The 6-4, 225-pounder has begun all eight showdowns in 2018, and has hauled in 36 catches for 445 yards with three touchdowns.

• Ben Gedeon (2013-16), LB, Minnesota Vikings: Came off the bench in Sunday's 24-9 triumph over the Lions, but did not accumulate any stats … On the year, Gedeon has started three of the nine tilts he's appeared in, and has compiled 18 tackles and a pass defended.

#Vikings LB Eric Wilson, by the way, did get his first NFL start today. Vikings opened in nickel but he was the linebacker in alongside Eric Kendricks rather than Ben Gedeon, who soon came in. — Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) November 4, 2018

• Graham Glasgow (2011-15), OG, Detroit Lions: Has received the starting nod at center in every game for 3-5 Detroit, including Sunday's 24-9 defeat to the Vikings … The Lions gave up 10 sacks to Minnesota, and Glasgow was frustrated with the effort afterward. "I'm not happy about it," he noted. "I'm pretty embarrassed. Today was a bad day for us and a bad day for our team. We need to learn from it and make sure it doesn't happen again."

Props to Taylor Decker, Frank Ragnow and Graham Glasgow for taking every question after the game yesterday. The O-Line had a tough day but they stuck around to make sure they owned it. — Nate Atkins (@NateAtkins_) November 5, 2018

• Ryan Glasgow (2012-16), DT, Cincinnati Bengals: Tore his ACL at Carolina Sept. 23 and will miss the remainder of the season … Finished the 2018 campaign with three appearances (no starts) and 11 tackles for the 5-3 Bengals. • Brandon Graham (2006-09), DE, Philadelphia Eagles: The 4-4 Eagles enjoyed a bye … Graham has has begun all eight affairs in 2018, and has logged 22 tackles, 1.5 sacks and a pass defended.

• Leon Hall (2003-06), CB, Oakland Raiders: Played, but didn't post any stats in the Raiders' 34-3 blowout loss at the 49ers on Thursday … Hall has seen time in all eight clashes (four starts), and has racked up 23 tackles and three passes defended.

• Chad Henne (2004-07), QB, Kansas City Chiefs: Has not seen game action in 2018, serving as Pat Mahomes’ backup for the 8-1 Chiefs. • Willie Henry (2012-15), DT, Baltimore Ravens: Was placed on the team's injured reserve list on Oct. 23 with a herniated disk, and will be required to miss at least weeks; as a result, the soonest he could return would be for the final two weeks of the regular-season … Henry has participated in just three contests this season, recording three stops and a sack. • Delano Hill (2013-16), S, Seattle Seahawks: Received time in the team's 25-17 setback to the Chargers, registering a season-high three tackles … The Detroit native has played in six games (no starts), and has tallied four tackles. • Khalid Hill (2013-17), FB, Seattle Seahawks: Resides on the 4-4 Seahawks’ injured reserve list and has not played in 2018. • Mo Hurst (2013-17), DT, Oakland Raiders: Started, and accumulated three stops in Oakland's 34-3 setback to San Francisco on Thursday … Hurst has begun seven of eight outings, and has compiled 17 tackles, three passes defended, two sacks and a forced fumble … Michael Gehlken of The Las Vegas Review-Journal revealed on Monday that the defensive tackle's seven quarterback pressures are also the second most on the squad, behind only defensive end Arden Key's 16.

There are 99 players with more sacks than Mo Hurst's 2, which is the most of any #Raiders player currently on the roster — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) November 5, 2018

• Kyle Kalis (2012-16), OG, Cleveland Browns: Remains on the 2-6-1 Browns’ practice squad and has not appeared in any showdowns. • Joe Kerridge (2011-15), FB, Green Bay Packers: Is a member of 3-4-1 Green Bay’s 10-man practice squad and has not been activated this season. • Taylor Lewan (2009-13), OT, Tennessee Titans: Has started all seven tilts he's appeared in (missed one with concussion) at left tackle, including Monday night's 28-14 victory over Dallas … "It's a relief just to win a game," Lewan admitted afterward. "I spouted off about respect a few weeks ago and then we went 0-3, so it's nice to get up to .500. I'll keep my mouth shut from now on about that kind of stuff." • Jourdan Lewis (2010-13), CB, Dallas Cowboys: Received action, but did not log any numbers in the Cowboys' 28-14 setback to the Titans on Monday night … Lewis has participated in seven affairs in 2018, and has posted three tackles, two fumble recoveries and jet sweep carry on offense that went for seven yards. • Erik Magnuson (2012-16), OL, San Francisco 49ers: Did not play in Thursday's 34-3 win over the Raiders … Magnuson has only appeared in four contests in 2018 (at center, right guard and right tackle), with his lone start coming at center in the Oct. 28 loss at Arizona.

#49ers INACTIVES vs. Raiders:



LB Reuben Foster (hamstring), SS Jaquiski Tartt (shoulder), SS Antone Exum Jr. (concussion), OT Shon Coleman, DL Jullian Taylor, WR Trent Taylor, OL Erik Magnuson. — Ryan Sakamoto (@BEASTwriter_) November 2, 2018

• Patrick Omameh (2008-12), OG, New York Giants: New York had a bye this weekend … Omameh started the first six games of the season, but was benched (and didn't play) in an Oct. 22 loss to the Falcons, before making an appearance the following week against the Redskins. • Jabrill Peppers (2014-16), S, Cleveland Browns: Racked up six tackles and returned one punt for one yard in Sunday's 37-21 setback to the Chiefs … He has started all nine outings and has recorded 41 tackles, three passes defended, a fumble recovery, a 9.6-yard average on 18 punt returns and a 20.9 average on 13 kicks brought back.

#Browns bring Peppers off the edge here. Great effort to close with speed, spin off, and get up to make the hit on Mahomes arm. He will leave some plays on the field, but I never question Peppers effort. #BrownsFilmBDN pic.twitter.com/AK3Nt2et00 — BrownsFilmBreakdown (@BrownsFilmBDN) November 5, 2018

Christian Kirksey left early with a hamstring injury and Jabrill Peppers suddenly jumped in for 92% playing time vs. the Chiefs. His previous high this season was 69.5% (Week 7). #IDPHits



All the @Browns: pic.twitter.com/skImKAjosb — Matt Schauf (@SchaufDS) November 5, 2018

• Jake Rudock (2015), QB, Detroit Lions: Has found a home on the 3-5 Lions’ practice squad, but has not been activated in 2018. • Jake Ryan (2010-14), LB, Green Bay Packers: On 3-4-1 Green Bay's injured reserve and will miss the entire 2018 campaign after tearing his ACL Aug. 1. • Michael Schofield (2009-13), OG, Los Angeles Chargers: Has started all eight showdowns at right guard, including this weekend's 25-17 victory at Seattle. • Dymonte Thomas (2013-16), S, Denver Broncos: Saw action in a 19-17 loss to Houston, but did not register any statistics … Thomas has taken part in seven tilts (no starts), and has tallied five tackles and a sack.

• Matt Wile (2011-14), P, Minnesota Vikings: Averaged a subpar 40.8 yards on four punts in Sunday's 24-9 triumph over the Lions, but pinned three of the four inside the 20-yard line … Wile has punted 40 times for a 44.5-yard average, and has downed 18 of them inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Matt wile has been an underrated pickup this year. Having a great season after an underwhelming one by Quigley last year. — Noah (@Diggs_Sideline) November 4, 2018

• Jarrod Wilson (2012-15), S, Jacksonville Jaguars: The Jaguars enjoyed a bye … Wilson has participated in all eight affairs (no starts) in 2018, but has only accumulated five stops. • Chris Wormley (2012-16), DL, Baltimore Ravens: Played in a 23-16 loss to the Steelers, compiling one tackle and a pass defended … Wormley has begun six of the eight clashes he's appeared in, and has logged 11 tackles, one sack and four passes defended.