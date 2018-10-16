Tom Brady threw a touchdown and rushed for a score in the Patriots' thrilling 43-40 victory over the Chiefs on Sunday. AP Images

Six weeks of the NFL season are already in the books, and plenty of former Wolverines are making headlines all across the league. Here is the complete breakdown:

• Ben Braden (Played at U-M from 2012-16), OG, New York Jets: Resides on the 3-3 Jets’ practice squad and has not appeared in a game this season. • Tom Brady (1996-99), QB, New England Patriots: Completed 24-of-35 passes (68.6 percent) for 340 yards, a touchdown and a pick, while also rushing for a four-yard score in New England's thrilling 43-40 victory over the Chiefs Sunday night … The victory was the 200th of Brady's career … For the year, he is connecting on 67.8 percent of his throws with a 13-6 touchdown-to-interception ratio, while compiling 266.5 yards per game and a lone score on the ground … "On Brady’s TD run [against the Chiefs], it looked as if LB Breeland Speaks just let him go after getting his arms around Brady’s midsection," Erik Scalavino of Patriots Football Weekly wrote. "One has to wonder if the spate of roughing the passer calls around the league this season factored into Speaks’ thinking when he did this."

He did it again.



Highlights from Tom Brady's 200th regular season victory! #KCvsNEpic.twitter.com/XGxAk4XGsr — PatriotsNation™️ (@PatsNationTM) October 15, 2018

A look at Tom Brady evading the pass rush and scoring a touchdown in #KCvsNE: pic.twitter.com/csCE4bzjmw — NFL Officiating (@NFLOfficiating) October 15, 2018

#Chiefs LB Breeland Speaks appears to let go of #Patriots QB Tom Brady, before the 41-year-old QB decides to tuck it and run for a 4-yard TD pic.twitter.com/JKjeZ7jfxQ — Kevin Boilard (@247KevinBoilard) October 15, 2018

Tom Brady to Rob Gronkowski: "We're playing forever. You know that." 🤤 pic.twitter.com/DAhHcy3hiT — Casey Baker (@CaseyBake16) October 15, 2018

• Jake Butt (2013-16), TE, Denver Broncos: Tore his ACL during a Sept. 25 practice, and will miss the remainder of the season … Started the first three contests for Denver, tallying eight catches for 85 yards with a long of 22. • Taco Charlton (2013-16), DE, Dallas Cowboys: Started in a 40-7 win over the Jaguars, registering one tackle for loss … Has begun all six affairs for the 3-3 Cowboys, racking up 14 stops, one sack and a pass defended … After Sunday's outing, Michael Strawn of Blogging the Boys praised Charlton's stop behind the line of scrimmage, noting he had a "nice play where he sniffed out a misdirection screen for a TFL," en route to an "A- grade" for the Dallas defensive line. • Jehu Chesson (2012-16), WR, Washington Redskins: Sits on the 3-2 Redskins’ 10-man practice squad and has only appeared in one tilt in 2018. • Frank Clark (2011-14), DE, Seattle Seahawks: Put on a dominant performance in Sunday's 27-3 win over Oakland, racking up four tackles, 2.5 sacks and two forced fumbles … Clark has started all six showdowns for Seattle and has stuffed the stat sheet this season, recording 14 tackles, 5.5 sacks, a pass defended, an interception and three forced fumbles … "The Seahawks don’t typically extend players in the middle of the season, but they might want to make an exception for Clark," Matt Calkins of the Seattle Times opined on Sunday. "If he continues at this pace and becomes an unrestricted free agent, his market value could skyrocket and they’d risk losing him. It’s possible Clark would want to wait till the end of the year and test that market, but Earl Thomas is a potent reminder of why that’s dangerous. Perhaps there is a risk to extending Clark ASAP. But based on what he’s been doing, it could be a bigger risk not to."

End zone view of Frank Clark demolishing Kolton Miller is everything I thought it would be pic.twitter.com/20HXRwW3rL — Ben Baldwin (@benbbaldwin) October 16, 2018

🚨🚨 What’s up peoples. It’s #SeahawksMan2Man podcast day 🚨🚨



Seeing Frank Clark hit Derek Carr with The Crane Kick on Sunday got us thinking: It’s probably time for Seattle to #SecureTheBag with Frank, right?



Come kick it & let’s talk about it. https://t.co/O2cDP7ryOg pic.twitter.com/tc8PyDwCzk — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) October 16, 2018

• Jeremy Clark (2012-16), CB, New York Jets: Resides on 3-3 New York’s practice squad and has not seen game action this season. • Mason Cole (2014-17), C, Arizona Cardinals: Has started all six affairs at center for 1-5 Arizona. • Blake Countess (2011-14/finished at Auburn), CB, Los Angeles Rams: Tallied a lone tackle in Sunday's triumph over Denver, while also returning one kick for 31 yards … Countess hasn’t earned any starting nods in 2018, but has seen action in all six of the Rams’ tilts, registering three tackles and a 25.9-yard average on nine kick returns … He also recovered a blocked punt in the end zone for a touchdown in a Sept. 23 win over the Chargers. • Amara Darboh (2012-16), WR, Seattle Seahawks: Listed on the 3-3 Seahawks’ injured reserve list and will miss the rest of the season after undergoing successful shoulder surgery Sept. 4. • Devin Funchess (2012-14), WR, Carolina Panthers: Hauled in five catches for 74 yards and a touchdown in Carolina's 23-17 setback to the Redskins on Sunday … Funchess has started all five of the Panthers’ contests and has caught 23 passes for 312 yards (leads the team) and two scores, averaging 13.6 yards per reception.

Here’s another angle of the incredible touchdown grab by former #Michigan WR Devin Funchess #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/Uwj9x0WD53 — Michigan Sports News (@SportsGuyMI) October 14, 2018

Devin Funchess with a grown-man catch over Josh Norman pic.twitter.com/ufq5UcIdSw — Panthers 24/7 (@Panthers24_7) October 14, 2018

Devin Funchess thoughts on DJ Moore and he gave me a life lesson about making mistakes while answering my question. pic.twitter.com/ySEEW2jjwd — Joshua Alfonzo Vinson (@TheJoshAVinson) October 14, 2018

• Ben Gedeon (2013-16), LB, Minnesota Vikings: Registered one tackle in Minnesota's 27-17 victory over Arizona last weekend … Gedeon has participated in all six of the Vikings’ affairs (one start), racking up eight tackles … Pro Football Focus slapped him with a 77.2 overall grade through six weeks, which is the third highest on Minnesota's entire roster.

#Vikings top 5 @PFF grades on defense:



Anthony Harris - 96.2

Ben Gedeon - 89.8

Anthony Barr - 84.2

Danielle Hunter - 80.5

Jayron Kearse - 78.3 — Sean Borman (@SeanBoarMan) October 15, 2018

• Graham Glasgow (2011-15), OG, Detroit Lions: Has received the starting nod at center in every game for Detroit in 2018. • Ryan Glasgow (2012-16), DT, Cincinnati Bengals: Tore his ACL in a Sept. 23 loss to the Panthers and will miss the remainder of the season … Finished the 2018 campaign with three appearances (no starts) and 11 tackles for the 4-2 Bengals. • Brandon Graham (2006-09), DE, Philadelphia Eagles: Racked up two tackles in a 34-13 blowout win over the Giants … Has begun all six clashes for the Eagles, accumulating 18 stops, one sack and a pass defended. • Leon Hall (2003-06), CB, Oakland Raiders: Accumulated five tackles in Oakland's 27-3 loss to Seattle on Sunday … Hall has competed in six tilts for Oakland (three starts) in 2018, registering 22 stops and three passes defended. • Chad Henne (2004-07), QB, Kansas City Chiefs: Has not seen game action in 2018, serving as Pat Mahomes’ backup for the 5-1 Chiefs. • Willie Henry (2012-15), DT, Baltimore Ravens: Played, but did not record any statistics in Baltimore's 21-0 blanking of Tennessee … Henry has only participated in two games (missed the first four while recovering from umbilical hernia surgery), but has still managed to compile two tackles and a sack … Baltimore tied a franchise record with nine quarterback takedowns early in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game, and needed just one more to set a new mark … "It was time to go hunt," Henry said afterward, per the Baltimore Sun. "We heard that, and it was time to pin our ears back." The Ravens wound up tallying 11 sacks. • Delano Hill (2013-16), S, Seattle Seahawks: Saw action in Seattle's 27-3 demolition of Oakland, but did not register any stats … He has competed in four of the Seahawks' six showdowns (missed two with a hamstring injury), but has only compiled one tackle. • Khalid Hill (2013-17), FB, Seattle Seahawks: Resides on the 3-3 Seahawks’ injured reserve list and has not played in 2018. • Mo Hurst (2013-17), DT, Oakland Raiders: Started and tallied one stop and a pass defended in the Raiders' 27-3 blowout loss to Seattle … Hurst has begun five of the six tilts he has competed in with Oakland, registering 12 tackles, two sacks, three passes defended and a forced fumble.

Mo Hurst is @PFF's 13th highest graded IDL through 6 weeks -- with absolutely no one around him. I can't help but think about what he'd do if...



1. he operated inside Khalil Mack instead of Frostee Rucker and Arden Key.



2. he operated alongside Lawrence Guy or Danny Shelton. — Brian Phillips (@BPhillips_SB) October 16, 2018

• Kyle Kalis (2012-16), OG, Cleveland Browns: Remains on the 2-3-1 Browns’ practice squad and has not appeared in 2018. • Joe Kerridge (2011-15), FB, Green Bay Packers: Is a member of Green Bay’s 10-man practice squad and has not been activated this year. • Taylor Lewan (2009-13), OT, Tennessee Titans: Received the starting nod at left tackle in all five games he has participated in (missed the Sept. 16 victory over Houston with a concussion).

Titans offensive lineman Taylor Lewan surprised a family in need earlier this week as he purchased all their groceries at Target. https://t.co/c0wA7jOW6z — The BIG 98 (@98WSIX) October 15, 2018

• Jourdan Lewis (2010-13), CB, Dallas Cowboys: Compiled a season-high two stops and recovered a fumble for a second straight week in Dallas' 40-7 destruction of Jacksonville … Lewis has competed in five of the team's six clashes, tallying three tackles to go along with two fumble recoveries. • Erik Magnuson (2012-16), OL, San Francisco 49ers: Did not see action in the 49ers' setback at Green Bay Monday night … He missed the season’s first two games with a hamstring injury, but has seen time at center, guard and tackle in three of the four outings since. • Patrick Omameh (2008-12), OG, New York Giants: Been a staple on New York’s offensive line, starting at right guard in all six of the 1-5 Giants’ tilts. • Jabrill Peppers (2014-16), S, Cleveland Browns: Racked up four tackles in the Browns' blowout loss to the Chargers on Sunday, while averaging 23.6 yards on three kick returns and 12.7 yards on four punts he handled … The second-year safety has earned the starting nod in every tilt, recording 23 tackles, two passes defended and a fumble recovery … Has also been a regular on special teams, averaging 7.7 yards on 13 punt returns and 21.9 yards on 11 kicks brought back.

• Jake Rudock (2015), QB, Detroit Lions: Has found a home on the 2-3 Lions’ practice squad, but has not been activated in 2018. • Jake Ryan (2010-14), LB, Green Bay Packers: On Green Bay's injured reserve and will miss the entire 2018 campaign after tearing his ACL Aug. 1. • Michael Schofield (2009-13), OG, Los Angeles Chargers: Been given the starting nod at right guard in each of the Chargers’ first six tilts. • Dymonte Thomas (2013-16), S, Denver Broncos: Saw action, but did not record a stat in the Broncos' 23-20 loss to the Rams … Thomas hasn’t started any games, but has received playing time in five of Denver’s contests (missed the Sept. 23 loss to Baltimore with an abdomen injury), and has racked up three tackles. • Matt Wile (2011-14), P, Minnesota Vikings: Averaged a solid 45 yards per punt on five boots in Sunday's victory over the Cardinals, pinning two inside Arizona's 20-yard line … Has served as the Vikings’ primary punter this season, punting 26 times for a 44.4 average, including a long of 70 yards … Has also downed 10 boots inside the opponents’ 20-yard line … "The Vikings' special teams unit seemed to have a new spark and vigor in their play [on Sunday]," PurplePTSD.com wrote on Tuesday. "This was best exemplified in their coverage of the opening kickoff, which seemed to set the tone for the whole game. Matt Wile had probably his best game to date and showed Vikings fans why the team was ready to roll with him rather than with Ryan Quigley. Wile’s punts seemed to pin the Cardinals' offense deep in their own territory consistently and likely contributed to the Cardinals’ drives stalling out so often." • Jarrod Wilson (2012-15), S, Jacksonville Jaguars: Racked up a lone tackle in Jacksonville's 40-7 defeat to Dallas … The third-year safety has seen time in all six of the Jaguars’ games (no starts), but has recorded just five tackles. • Chris Wormley (2012-16), DL, Baltimore Ravens: Started, and grabbed the first sack of his NFL career in a 21-0 blanking of the Titans … Has played in six showdowns (four starts) for the 4-2 Ravens, compiling six tackles, one sack and three passes defended … "This defensive line is massive and their success is tied to defensive tackle Brandon Williams," Richard Bradshaw of The Ebony Bird explained on Tuesday. "A healthy Michael Pierce makes this unit even better, but guys like Chris Wormley and Willie Henry have stepped up to make an impact."