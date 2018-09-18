There was plenty of fan concern when Jim Harbaugh first arrived at Michigan that he might bolt after a few years. Now in year four, Harbaugh seems more than content on the sidelines coaching in Ann Arbor.

Harbaugh called coaching at U-M “one of the great thrills of my life to be here" Tuesday, and said his enjoyment and sense of urgency was “heightened” because of the stakes.



“It’s one of the great thrills of my life to be here,” he said. “I love it. Love coaching. Love football. I love coaching at my alma mater … been wonderful"

His kids go to the same school he attended when he grew up, and his parents live next door. He has yet to win a title, but the Wolverines will give it a shot starting with Saturday’s home opener against Nebraska, which welcomed its own hero home when Scott Frost returned to coach this year.

The Cornhuskers are 0-2 for the first time since 1957, and Frost still doesn’t know if outstanding freshman Adrian Martinez will be able to play against the Wolverines. Martinez was injured against Colorado and walk-on Andrew Bunch played last week in a loss to Troy.

““He practiced today and that’s all I’ll say,” Frost said Monday. “We’re going to make a decision on what’s best for the team and what’s best for him. It was close last week, but he wasn’t ready. We didn’t want to put him in that situation. We need him for the rest of this year and the rest of his career, so the key is going to be whether this is any added danger for further or more injury.”

Either way, Frost said, they understand it’s going to be tough sledding in Ann Arbor. Nebraska enters an 18.5-point underdog.

“They know what they’re doing and they’ve played really hard. On top of that, they have some really good athletes on that side of the ball at all three levels,” he said. “Teams have a hard time running the ball against them and they do a great job taking away easy throws and playing tight coverage. You have to earn what you get against them.”

NOTES

• Receivers coach Jim McElwain said last night on the Inside Michigan Football Radio Show that Grant Perry had had an outstanding three games despite not putting up gaudy numbers.

“The way Grant has graded out in these three games, it goes unannounced but he helps create big plays,” McElwain said. “Guys playing without the ball help teammates be successful. It’s giving of yourself for the betterment of others.

“I’m so proud of Grant. Because of injury, he wasn't there in spring. I had no idea what he was. I can’t say enough good things about him. I asked him what he wanted to do when he grew up, and he said he thought about coaching. I’ll tell you what — he’s a guy I’d hire right now.”

McElwain said he knew he had something to work with before he even saw his receivers.

“I tried to recruit some of them, so I knew what I was getting into,” he said. “I can’t tell you how fun it is to be in a room with those guys. They’re eager, practice hard.

“One thing they found out is we don’t tolerate lack of effort in practice. Ultimately, what you do in practice shows up in a game. At the end of the day, be proud of what you put on film. For the most part, they’ve held up to that.”