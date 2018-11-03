Senior running back Karan Higdon rushed for 132 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries on Saturday. AP Images

Michigan senior running back Karan Higdon has developed into one of the best running backs in the nation (he entered Saturday's contest against Penn State averaging 118.7 yards per game, which was ninth best in the country), and he backed that notion up against the Nittany Lions with yet another outstanding performance. The senior carried 20 times for 132 yards and a score, averaging 6.6 yards per tote. The performance was Higdon's seventh straight where he exceeded the century mark (which is tied with Butch Woolfolk for the second longest in school history), and he is now just one 100-yard effort shy of tying Mike Hart's record of eight consecutive he set in 2007. In fact, the Wolverines are 12-0 when Higdon hits the 100-yard plateau. His performance was part of a 259-yard rushing effort the Wolverine offense put together against a Penn State front seven that had only been giving up 161.3 per tilt. "It’s time for Karan to get nominated for some big-time awards," junior quarterback Shea Patterson exclaimed after the game. The senior gave the praise to his offensive line, though, (just as he always does), and so did head coach Jim Harbaugh. "We’ve got to give a lot of credit to the offensive line," Harbaugh chimed in. "I know [Athletic Director] Warde Manuel watches the offensive line intently, and he thought [fifth-year senior right tackle] Juwann Bushell-Beatty had his best game of the season, which is good, because we were saying we thought he had his best outing of the year two weeks ago. It's good to see the guys ascending, and playing confident.

"It’s great for our ball club and bodes well for us. All those guys up front have really improved their game and Ed Warinner deserves a lot of credit — he's doing a heck of a job with them."

Shea Patterson Continues his Efficient Play

The junior quarterback put together another excellent game on Saturday, connecting on 11 of his 17 passes for 144 yards with two touchdowns and no picks. His touchdown-to-interception ratio now sits at 14-3 on the year, a stellar improvement from last year's 9-10 mark that U-M's trio of signal callers — Wilton Speight, John O'Korn and Brandon Peters — put together. Patterson didn't just hurt the Nittany Lions through the air, but on the ground as well, rushing for 42 yards and a score. He got the action started with a one-yard scoring plunge at the 8:12 mark of the first quarter, and then found sophomore wideout Donovan Peoples-Jones for a 23-yard touchdown with 6:52 to go in the first half, putting his team up 14-0. Patterson's final scoring throw of the day came at the 7:05 mark of the third quarter when he found redshirt junior tight end Zach Gentry for a seven-yard strike, extending Michigan's edge to 21-0. Sophomore wideout Nico Collins actually led the club in receiving yards with 53 (on two catches), while Peoples-Jones was next with three grabs for 38 yards. When asked specifically about Peoples-Jones in the postgame, Harbaugh couldn't help but praise several other players on the offense as well. "Everybody is playing so well on that side of the ball," he gushed. "Our quarterback is playing really well — Karan, Donovan, and Nico with the big plays he makes. "You just don’t know who’s going to do it, but they all have the ability to make the big play and do their job really well. It's been impressive seeing the way our guys catch the ball."

