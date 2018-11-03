Michigan Wolverines Football Video: Harbaugh & Four Players Talk PSU Win
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, running back Karan Higdon and quarterback Shea Patterson talk about U-M's 42-7 win over Penn State.
Head coach Jim Harbaugh
Senior running back Karan Higdon and junior quarterback Shea Patterson
Junior linebacker Josh Uche
Fifth-year senior defensive end Chase Winovich
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook