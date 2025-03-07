Michigan upsets No. 15 Maryland in BTT, moves on to semifinals

Michigan utilized a big run in the first half as the Wolverines’ Big Ten Tournament run continues after a 98-71 upset victory over No. 15 Maryland on Friday.

The Wolverines took advantage of a nine-minute scoring drought from the Terrapins that resulted in a 26-0 run from the Wolverines that spanned from the midway point of the first quarter into the early stages of the second after Maryland finally snapped its cold streak.

The story of the game though, was one of runs, as the Terrapins stormed back in the second quarter scoring 31 points to give the Wolverines a single-digit advantage heading into halftime.

U-M would answer Maryland with a strong third quarter and the Wolverines were able to secure the upset victory. Senior guard Jordan Hobbs led the Wolverines in scoring with 23 points, freshmen sensations Olivia Olsen and Syla Swords paced the program with 20 and 22 points respectively.

U-M will face USC in the semifinals with tipoff scheduled for Saturday at 3 p.m. EST on Big Ten Network.