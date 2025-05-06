Amari Latimer is a perfect fit for Michigan

Amari Latimer, a four-star running back from Sandy Creek High School in Tyrone, Georgia, is among the most sought-after prospects in the 2026 recruiting class. Standing at 6 feet and weighing 200 pounds, Latimer has an offer list for a running back that screams future college football stud and stands out above his rankings.

Michigan is in the mix, and the fit is obvious.

Scouting Profile and Athletic Prowess

Latimer's junior season statistics underscore his versatility and impact on the field. He recorded over 1,000 all-purpose yards and 12 touchdowns, showcasing his ability to contribute both in the running game and as a receiver out of the backfield. His combination of power, agility, and vision allows him to navigate through defenses effectively, making him a dual-threat in both rushing and passing situations.

Recruiting Rankings and Offers

247Sports Composite: Four-star prospect, ranked 212th nationally and 16th among running backs.

Rivals: 5.7 rating, placing him 65th in the state of Georgia and 23rd among running backs.

On3 Industry: 89.52 rating, 319th overall and 22nd at RB.

Despite these rankings, Latimer's offer list includes over 50 programs, such as Georgia, Florida State, Michigan, Tennessee, Texas, and Wisconsin, highlighting his appeal to elite schools with a strong history with running backs.

Official Visit Schedule

Latimer has scheduled several official visits to further evaluate his options:

May 30, 2025: Wisconsin

June 6, 2025: Michigan

June 13-15, 2025: Texas

June 20, 2025: Georgia

Fit with Michigan's Offensive Scheme

Michigan's offense emphasizes a strong running game, often utilizing a power-spread scheme that benefits from versatile backs capable of executing both inside and outside runs and contributing to the passing game. Latimer's skill set aligns well with this approach.

His combination of size and agility is reminiscent of successful Michigan running backs like Hassan Haskins and Kalel Mullings, who have thrived in the Wolverines' system. Latimer's proficiency as a pass-catcher adds another dimension, offering the offense a multifaceted weapon to challenge defenses.

Recruitment Outlook

Latimer has narrowed his choices to six schools: Georgia, Florida State, Michigan, Tennessee, Texas, and Wisconsin. His official visits in May and June will be critical in his decision-making process. Notably, his older brother, Geimere Latimer II, is currently on Wisconsin's roster, which could influence his choice.

Michigan remains a strong contender, with Latimer expressing positive sentiments about the program and its coaching staff. His official visit to Ann Arbor on June 6, 2025, will be pivotal in assessing how well he fits within the Wolverines' offensive scheme and overall team culture.

Conclusion

Amari Latimer's blend of physicality, versatility, and football intelligence makes him an ideal candidate for Michigan's offensive scheme. His potential to contribute immediately and develop into a cornerstone of the Wolverines' backfield positions him as a high-priority target in the 2026 recruiting class. Securing his commitment would not only minimize the loss of Javion Osborne, but if Michigan can finish with a class of Latimer and Savion Hiter, that would be an elite class for Tony Alford and the Wolverines.