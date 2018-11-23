Michigan is favored in Columbus for the first time since 2004. USA TODAY Sports Images

We analyze every position for Michigan and Ohio State side-by-side, and explain which program is better at each spot.

Quarterback Michigan Ohio State Advantage Shea Patterson (Jr.) Dwayne Haskins (RS So.) Ohio State

Notes: Patterson has been incredible for Michigan this season, but it's hard not to give Haskins the advantage when considering the kind of numbers he has posted. His 36 touchdown passes are tied for the most in college football, and his 69.3 completion percentage is seventh best. While Patterson's importance can't be understated for Michigan, Haskins has been OSU's entire offense at times.

Running Back Michigan Ohio State Advantage Karan Higdon (Sr.) Chris Evans (Jr.) Tru Wilson (Jr.) J.K. Dobbins (So.) Mike Weber (RS Jr.) Demario McCall (RS So.) Ohio State

Notes: This was the most difficult position to judge. Higdon has accomplished more (1,106 yards) than any individual OSU runner in 2018, but when grading the units as a whole, Ohio State's running backs are better. Dobbins (915 yards) and Weber (711 yards) haven't put up the kind of numbers that were expected of them, but much of the blame should fall on the shoulders of their offensive linemen.

Wide Receiver Michigan Ohio State Advantage Donovan Peoples-Jones (So.) Nico Collins (So.) Tarik Black (RS Fr.) Grant Perry (Sr.) Ronnie Bell (Fr.) Oliver Martin (RS Fr.) K.J. Hill (RS Jr.) Parris Campbell (RS Sr.) Binjimen Victor (Jr.) Johnnie Dixon (RS Sr.) Terry McLaurin (RS Sr.) Chris Olave (Fr.) Jaylen Harris (So.) C.J. Saunders (Jr.) Ohio State

Notes: U-M's young duo of Peoples-Jones (477 yards) and Collins (461 yards) has been excellent, but the nod should easily be given to Ohio State's group. They're one of the most experienced units in the nation and are incredibly deep on top of that, with Hill, Campbell, Victor, Dixon and McLaurin all having played huge roles in 2017 as well. To put in perspective how productive the group has been, four of the five aforementioned OSU wideouts (Victor being the lone exception) have hauled in at least 482 yards this season.

Tight End Michigan Ohio State Advantage Zach Gentry (RS Jr.) Sean McKeon (Jr.) Nick Eubanks (RS So.) Luke Farrell (RS So.) Rashod Berry (RS Jr.) Jeremy Ruckert (Fr.) Michigan