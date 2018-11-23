A Position-By-Position Comparison Of Michigan And Ohio State
We analyze every position for Michigan and Ohio State side-by-side, and explain which program is better at each spot.
|Michigan
|Ohio State
|Advantage
|
Shea Patterson (Jr.)
|
Dwayne Haskins (RS So.)
|
Ohio State
Notes: Patterson has been incredible for Michigan this season, but it's hard not to give Haskins the advantage when considering the kind of numbers he has posted. His 36 touchdown passes are tied for the most in college football, and his 69.3 completion percentage is seventh best. While Patterson's importance can't be understated for Michigan, Haskins has been OSU's entire offense at times.
|Michigan
|Ohio State
|Advantage
|
Karan Higdon (Sr.)
Chris Evans (Jr.)
Tru Wilson (Jr.)
|
J.K. Dobbins (So.)
Mike Weber (RS Jr.)
Demario McCall (RS So.)
|
Ohio State
Notes: This was the most difficult position to judge. Higdon has accomplished more (1,106 yards) than any individual OSU runner in 2018, but when grading the units as a whole, Ohio State's running backs are better. Dobbins (915 yards) and Weber (711 yards) haven't put up the kind of numbers that were expected of them, but much of the blame should fall on the shoulders of their offensive linemen.
|Michigan
|Ohio State
|Advantage
|
Donovan Peoples-Jones (So.)
Nico Collins (So.)
Tarik Black (RS Fr.)
Grant Perry (Sr.)
Ronnie Bell (Fr.)
Oliver Martin (RS Fr.)
|
K.J. Hill (RS Jr.)
Parris Campbell (RS Sr.)
Binjimen Victor (Jr.)
Johnnie Dixon (RS Sr.)
Terry McLaurin (RS Sr.)
Chris Olave (Fr.)
Jaylen Harris (So.)
C.J. Saunders (Jr.)
|
Ohio State
Notes: U-M's young duo of Peoples-Jones (477 yards) and Collins (461 yards) has been excellent, but the nod should easily be given to Ohio State's group. They're one of the most experienced units in the nation and are incredibly deep on top of that, with Hill, Campbell, Victor, Dixon and McLaurin all having played huge roles in 2017 as well. To put in perspective how productive the group has been, four of the five aforementioned OSU wideouts (Victor being the lone exception) have hauled in at least 482 yards this season.
|Michigan
|Ohio State
|Advantage
|
Zach Gentry (RS Jr.)
Sean McKeon (Jr.)
Nick Eubanks (RS So.)
|
Luke Farrell (RS So.)
Rashod Berry (RS Jr.)
Jeremy Ruckert (Fr.)
|
Michigan
Notes: Gentry has been one of the nation's best tight ends (475 yards), while OSU's have played a minimal role in the Buckeye offense. McKeon and Eubanks have a combined 258 yards between them, while Farrell has been the primary pass catcher at his position for Ohio State (17 grabs, 180 yards). The presence of Gentry alone gives U-M a clear advantage here.
|Michigan
|Ohio State
|Advantage
|
Jon Runyan (RS Jr.)
Ben Bredeson (Jr.)
Cesar Ruiz (So.)
Mike Onwenu (Jr.)
Juwann Bushell-Beatty (RS Sr.)
|
Thayer Munford (So.)
Malcolm Pridgeon (RS Sr.)
Michael Jordan (Jr.)
Demetrius Knox (RS Sr.)
Isaiah Prince (Sr.)
|
Michigan
