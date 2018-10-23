Tom Brady threw for 277 yards and three touchdowns in a 38-31 win over the Bears. AP Images

Seven weeks of NFL action are in the books, and we provide an update on how every former Michigan player has performed in the league so far this year.

• Ben Braden (Played at U-M from 2012-16), OG, New York Jets: Resides on the 3-4 Jets’ practice squad and has not appeared in a game this season. • Tom Brady (1996-99), QB, New England Patriots: Threw for 277 yards, three scores and one pick, while completing 69.4 percent of his passes in the Patriots' 38-31 win over the Bears … Brady is connecting on 68 percent of his throws in 2018 and has a 16-7 touchdown-to-interception ratio, while accumulating 1,876 total yards through the air to go along with two rushing scores … "Brady is still playing at an elite level," Tanya Ray Fox of PatriotsWire wrote on Monday. "In spite of all the adversity the offense has faced through just seven games, he is as dynamic and productive and effective as he’s ever been. The official record will tell you that his passer rating this season is a 99.7, and that’s very good, but it doesn’t account for the fact that three of his seven interceptions were catches that were fumbled or misplayed by the receiver. If we do a bit of revisionist stat work and adjust his interception total to four, his new passer rating through seven games is 104.7 — putting him within four points of his rating through the same number of games in 2017."

Tom Brady's 3rd touchdown of the day.



James White scores.pic.twitter.com/ILuYVZqOFC — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 21, 2018

Last week, Tom Brady and Josh Gordon were taking about their back shoulder throws. And then this... pic.twitter.com/c0eJd2zF61 — Henry McKenna (@McKennAnalysis) October 21, 2018

• Jake Butt (2013-16), TE, Denver Broncos: Tore his ACL during a Sept. 25 practice and will miss the remainder of the season … Started the first three contests for 3-4 Denver and tallied eight catches for 85 yards with a long of 22. • Taco Charlton (2013-16), DE, Dallas Cowboys: Started the Cowboys' 20-17 loss to Washington, but only recorded one tackle … Charlton has begun all seven affairs for Dallas this season, and has registered 15 tackles, one sack and a pass defended. • Jehu Chesson (2012-16), WR, Washington Redskins: Played in the Redskins' 20-17 victory over Dallas after being activated from the practice squad prior to the game, but did not compile any stats … The game marked Chesson's first action since a Sept. 16 loss to Indianapolis, but he has not seen any time this season outside of those two outings … The wideout has not posted any stats in 2018. • Frank Clark (2011-14), DE, Seattle Seahawks: The Seahawks enjoyed a bye this past weekend … Clark has begun all six tilts for Seattle, racking up 14 tackles, 5.5 sacks, one pass defended, three forced fumbles and an interception, which he ran back 26 yards … "With a growing résumé and an insurance policy in his back pocket, Frank Clark is willing to wait as he tries to secure a deal that makes him one of the NFL's highest-paid pass-rushers — even if it means playing on the franchise tag first," Brady Henderson of ESPN wrote on Tuesday. "Clark's agent, Erik Burkhardt, made that clear in an interview with ESPN on Monday. While Burkhardt declined to get into specifics of what Clark is looking for, he shed plenty of light on how their side is approaching what has become the Seahawks' most pressing contract question, saying Clark isn't interested in settling for a deal right now. "'I have had several very productive and positive talks with the Seahawks,' Burkhardt said. "'Frank loves it there and believes they'll continue to produce as one of the NFL's dominant defenses even with the departure of many great players. Seattle has been very good to him. They've believed in him from the beginning and they've continued to help develop him. But the financial goal for players in every major sport now is to get to free agency. It often baffles me how some of these agents do early deals just for the sake of doing a deal. I know that it's football and injury risks are very real, but there's insurance policies to protect players' downsides and risks, along with other measures that we put in place to protect our guys. Just to do an early deal for the sake of doing an early deal doesn't excite us, especially for a guy like Frank who's already a dominant pass-rusher in this league and is just scratching the surface of what he will be.'"

Seahawks & DE Frank Clark Have Discussed Extension, Clark In No Hurry To Do A Deal #SeattleSeahawks https://t.co/oQqQXFyP4P — Seahawks Talk (@Seahawks_TT) October 23, 2018

• Jeremy Clark (2012-16), CB, New York Jets: Resides on 3-4 New York’s practice squad and has not seen game action this season. • Mason Cole (2014-17), C, Arizona Cardinals: Has started all seven games at center for 1-6 Arizona, including Thursday's 45-10 blowout loss to Denver. • Blake Countess (2011-14/finished at Auburn), CB, Los Angeles Rams: Saw action in the Rams' 39-10 destruction of San Francisco, recording one tackle and a pass defended, to go along with a kickoff return for 24 yards … On the year, Countess has participated in all seven showdowns (no starts), and has posted four tackles, a pass defended, a 25.7-yard average on 10 kick returns, and has also recovered a blocked punt in the end zone for a touchdown in a Sept. 23 win over the Chargers. • Amara Darboh (2012-16), WR, Seattle Seahawks: Listed on the 3-3 Seahawks’ injured reserve list and will miss the rest of the season after undergoing successful shoulder surgery Sept. 4. • Devin Funchess (2012-14), WR, Carolina Panthers: Hauled in six catches for 62 yards and a touchdown in a 21-17 win over Philadelphia … Funchess has racked up 29 receptions for 374 yards in 2018, to go along with three touchdowns and a 12.9-yard average … "Funchess led the team in targets, catches and receiving yards [on Sunday], finding the end zone from 18 yards out to aid his team's comeback in the fourth quarter," the RotoWire staff at CBSSports wrote on Sunday. "He nearly had another touchdown reception, but the end-zone target was knocked away on an excellent play from the defensive back. Funchess now has touchdown grabs in three of his last four games and has surpassed 60 receiving yards in four of his last five."

Cam to Devin Funchess touchdownpic.twitter.com/fteWpXUUn3 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 21, 2018

• Ben Gedeon (2013-16), LB, Minnesota Vikings: Started Sunday's 37-17 win over the Jets and compiled four tackles and a forced fumble … Gedeon has begun two of the seven games he's played in, and has accumulated 12 tackles, a pass defended and a forced fumble.

@Vikings linebacker Ben Gedeon visits Animal Humane Society in a new episode of Vikings Huddle, the team's kids TV show! 🏈🐾 Watch it here: https://t.co/l0VrUKvwNZ. #animalhumanemn #Skol pic.twitter.com/XL4ADQ4jO4 — Animal Humane Society (@Animal_HumaneMN) October 22, 2018

• Graham Glasgow (2011-15), OG, Detroit Lions: Has received the starting nod at center in every game for 3-3 Detroit. • Ryan Glasgow (2012-16), DT, Cincinnati Bengals: Tore his ACL at Carolina Sept. 23 and will miss the remainder of the season … Finished the 2018 campaign with three appearances (no starts) and 11 tackles for the Bengals. • Brandon Graham (2006-09), DE, Philadelphia Eagles: Posted two tackles and half of a sack in a 21-17 setback to the Panthers … He has started all seven affairs for the Eagles, and has recorded 20 tackles, 1.5 sacks and a pass defended. • Leon Hall (2003-06), CB, Oakland Raiders: The Raiders enjoyed a bye this past weekend … On the year, Hall has started three of the six clashes he has participated in, and has registered 22 tackles and three passes defended. • Chad Henne (2004-07), QB, Kansas City Chiefs: Has not seen game action in 2018, serving as Pat Mahomes’ backup for the 6-1 Chiefs. • Willie Henry (2012-15), DT, Baltimore Ravens: Recorded one tackle in Sunday's 24-23 loss to the Saints … Henry has only played in three showdowns in 2018 (missed the first four while recovering from offseason injury), and has racked up three stops and a sack.

Also of note here: Willie Henry’s 20 snaps seem low. He had a slight limp and spent time in the training room after the game. — Aaron Kasinitz (@AaronKazreports) October 22, 2018

• Delano Hill (2013-16), S, Seattle Seahawks: The Seahawks had a bye week … Hill has played in four games (no starts), but the only stat he's recorded has been a lone tackle. • Khalid Hill (2013-17), FB, Seattle Seahawks: Resides on the 3-3 Seahawks’ injured reserve list and has not seen action in 2018. • Mo Hurst (2013-17), DT, Oakland Raiders: Oakland did not play this past weekend … Hurst has begun five of six outings in 2018, and has compiled 12 tackles, two sacks, one forced fumble and three passes defended.

• Kyle Kalis (2012-16), OG, Cleveland Browns: Remains on the 2-4-1 Browns’ practice squad and has not appeared in a game. • Joe Kerridge (2011-15), FB, Green Bay Packers: Is a member of 3-2-1 Green Bay’s 10-man practice squad and has not been activated this season. • Taylor Lewan (2009-13), OT, Tennessee Titans: Has started all six affairs he has played in (missed one with a concussion) at left tackle, including Sunday's 20-19 loss to the Chargers.

• Jourdan Lewis (2010-13), CB, Dallas Cowboys: Played in this weekend's 20-17 loss to the Redskins, and received a carry on a jet sweep that went for seven yards … He has tallied three tackles on the year, to go along with two fumble recoveries.

So I’d wondered if we might see Zeke as the jet motion/sweep guy with Rod Smith at RB sometime.



But CB Jourdan Lewis? Interesting. Creative. I like it. pic.twitter.com/KC3pZL1glI — Cowboys Nation (@CowboysNation) October 21, 2018

• Erik Magnuson (2012-16), OL, San Francisco 49ers: Did not see action in Sunday's 39-10 loss to the Rams … Magnuson has appeared in three clashes in 2018 at center, right guard and right tackle, but has not earned any starting nods. • Patrick Omameh (2008-12), OG, New York Giants: Was injured and then benched prior to Monday night's loss to the Falcons … Omameh had started the first six tilts of the year at right guard … "It has not been a good week for New York Giants guard Patrick Omameh, who returned to East Rutherford as the team’s starter, got injured, got benched and, on Saturday, was subsequently ruled out for the team’s Monday night game against the Atlanta Falcons," Dan Benton of GiantsWire explained on Monday. "Both Omameh, who is dealing with a knee issue, and wide receiver Jawill Davis (concussion) did not travel with the Giants on Saturday as they boarded a plane and headed for Georgia."

• Jabrill Peppers (2014-16), S, Cleveland Browns: Racked up a season-high eight tackles and a pass defended in Sunday's 26-23 loss to the Buccaneers … He also returned one kick for 12 yards and two punts for 46 yards, but fumbled a crucial punt late in the game that Tampa Bay recovered … On the season, Peppers has started all seven showdowns and has registered 31 tackles, three passes defended and a fumble recovery, while returning 12 kicks for a 21.1-yard average and 15 punts for a 9.7 average … "I fumbled and lost us the game," Peppers said after the setback. "That's what's going to be remembered about this game — it's what I'm going to remember. Getting the yardage on punt return is what I'm supposed to do."

Jabrill Peppers takes responsibility for his game-changing fumble https://t.co/nGdytQD743 — The Browns Wire (@TheBrownsWire) October 22, 2018

• Jake Rudock (2015), QB, Detroit Lions: Has found a home on the 3-3 Lions’ practice squad, but has not been activated in 2018. • Jake Ryan (2010-14), LB, Green Bay Packers: On Green Bay's injured reserve and will miss the entire 2018 campaign after tearing his ACL Aug. 1. • Michael Schofield (2009-13), OG, Los Angeles Chargers: Has been given the starting nod at right guard in each of the 5-2 Chargers’ first seven games. • Dymonte Thomas (2013-16), S, Denver Broncos: Missed Thursday's victory over the Cardinals with a chest injury … Thomas has played in five clashes this season (no starts), but has only tallied three tackles. • Matt Wile (2011-14), P, Minnesota Vikings: Had an outstanding performance this weekend, punting eight times for a 47.8-yard average, including a long of 66 and four he pinned inside the 20-yard line … Wile has punted 34 times this year for a 45.2-yard average (long of 70), and has pinned 14 inside the 20 … "The punter doesn’t typically get mentioned unless something goes wrong," Andrew Krammer of The Minneapolis Star Tribune wrote on Monday. "But [head coach Mike] Zimmer made sure to call out punter Matt Wile after he pinned four of his eight punts inside the Jets 20-yard line Sunday. New York’s average start after a Vikings punt was its own 23-yard line. The Vikings had a 14-yard advantage on average starting field position thanks to takeaways and the kicking and coverage groups. 'I thought Matt Wile, the punter, had a good game,' Zimmer said. 'We flipped the field position, and special teams played well.'"

Was moving from Ryan Quigley to Matt Wile the right move at punter for the Vikings? Through 7 games, Wile has a 45.2 gross average and 41.2 net. Quigley was 42.2 and 40.8 in 2017. Quigley had no touchbacks, but Punt Returners avg only 5.1 vs Wile vs 8.9 vs Quigley — VikeFans (@VikeFans) October 22, 2018

The #Vikings did a very good job of flipping the field position with a 46.8 net punting average yesterday.



📰: https://t.co/MX0pGScnBx pic.twitter.com/gzBxOXwZP7 — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) October 22, 2018