{{ timeAgo('2019-09-17 14:20:07 -0500') }} football

Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Doug Karsch With John Borton

John Borton • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Michigan Radio sideline reporter Doug Karsch joins the podcast, sizing up the Wolverines' Big Ten opener at Wisconsin.

Karsch and senior editor John Borton discuss slowing down the Badgers' All-American running back Jonathan Taylor, and Michigan's chances of getting out of Camp Randall Stadium with a victory.

Senior quarterback Shea Patterson and Jim Harbaugh will be looking to get U-M off to a 1-0 start in the Big Ten.
Here's what Karsch has to say…


---

