TheWolverine - Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Doug Karsch With John Borton

Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Doug Karsch With John Borton
Detroit sports talk radio host Doug Karsch joined the podcast after Michigan's football presser today, and had plenty to say.
Karsch and senior editor John Borton talked about the cancelled Michigan-Ohio State game, about the impending Jim Harbaugh-Warde Manuel discussion, and about returning to the Wolverines once again being able to take down the Buckeyes — a prospect that appears far away.
Here's what Karsch has to say…
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook